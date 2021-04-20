Increasing Internet Penetration Coupled with Changing Consumer Preference for Online Shopping Expected to Drive the Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market: Ken Research

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growth in Internet Penetration along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players.the report also covers the overall competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends, and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projections for the future for the market, Covid-19 impact, analysts’ take on the future, and case studies highlighting the major opportunities.

Singapore-headquartered e-commerce player Shopee launched an in-app, live-streaming platform in the Philippines through which sellers can build a following to promote their products and offer discounts to viewers. This platform proved to be a success during the pandemic as it recorded 30m live stream views in April 2020.

E-commerce players can look forward to collaborate with brick-and-mortar retailers to provide consumers low-cost delivery options, as has been done in other countries. Customers of Lazada can collect deliveries from 7-Eleven – a convenience store chain that had more than 2900 branches in the Philippines at the start of 2020 – at no extra charge.

E-Commerce Sales to Take Off by 2025: E-commerce in the Philippines is still in its early stages of development, with the country ranking behind other top Southeast Asian markets in terms of online retail sales.. However, strong economic growth, a rising middle class and young population, paired with a growing number of internet and smartphone users as well as government’s initiatives, are driving e-commerce in the country. Opening up of logistics hubs along with the introduction of new web technologies in last mile logistics would provide the much needed boost to the shipping companies as well as the consumers. An updated system will help shipping companies to plan the route, catalogue the transactions and keep track of all the deliveries. Online retail sales in the Philippines are expected to show annual double-digit growth and outrank some of the currently more developed markets in the region, such as Malaysia and Singapore, by 2025.

Promoting E-Commerce Logistics Development in Rural Areas: Due to remote locations and lower levels of E-commerce awareness in the rural areas, this population segment lacks compared to urban sectors. Transforming small rural supermarkets into multi-functional commerce and distribution centres would enable them to provide a variety of service offerings to rural residents such as helping customers to order tickets online or purchasing goods from E-commerce websites. Moreover, improvement in the last mile services can prove as one of the critical parameters for evaluating customer experience and efficiency of final delivery. New models for handling the last mile such as “click and collect” locations are further anticipated to drive the growth of E-commerce logistics.

Long Term Positive Impact of Covid-19: The sudden onset of the pandemic has essentially interrupted and unsettled social and economic activities worldwide. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a golden window as social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. Prior to the pandemic i.e. March 2020, e-commerce accounted for 2% of total retail spending; by July 2020, 78% of Filipino consumers had made an e-commerce purchase within the past month. The elevated rates of e-commerce usage during the pandemic look set to remain a more permanent feature of the retail landscape. Logistics companies are likely to invest more on technologies such as AI to derive information and insights, such as delivery packaging, weight, and the like from images, detect anomalies, perform quality assurance checks, or build delivery schedules.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growth in Internet Penetration along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players ” observed that the e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in Philippines has a great potential to grow supported by emerging e-commerce players in the country. Covid-19 outbreak has further accentuated the growth of the market by shifting major retailers on online platform for sustenance in the market. Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.0% on the basis of number of shipments delivered over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered

By Channel

3PL Players

E-Commerce Merchants

By Type of Shipments

Domestic Shipments

International Shipments

By Area of Delivery

Intercity

Intracity

By Mode

Air Shipments

Ground Shipments

By Delivery Period

Same Day Delivery

1-2 Day Delivery

3-4 Day Delivery

More than 4 Day Delivery

By Type of Products

Consumer Electronics & Media

Fashion & Accessories

Foods & Personal Care

Home Care & Furniture

Toys & Baby Products

Others (Video Games, Digital Music, Pet Care, Home Gardening, etc.)

By Payment Mode

Cash on Delivery

Credit Cards

Others (Debit Cards, Paypal, GPay, SMART Money, etc.)

Captive and 3PL E-Commerce Warehousing

Warehousing Concentration in Philippines

E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered

LEL Express

J&T Express

NinjaVan

Lalamove

Entrego

GoGo Xpress

LBC Express

Shopee Xpress

2GO Express

Air21

JRS Express

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform Covered

Lazada

Shopee

Zalora

Key Target Audience

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

Retail Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2019-2020

– 2019-2020 Forecast Period – 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Philippines E-Commerce Market Overview

Cross Comparison- Major E-Commerce Players in Philippines

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

Cost Component for Philippines E-commerce Logistics Industry

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation 2020

Philippines E-Commerce Warehousing Landscape

Philippines E-Commerce Warehousing Clusters

Philippines E-Commerce Warehousing Rentals

Philippines E-Commerce Warehousing Cost Analysis

Philippines E-Commerce Shipments Pricing Analysis

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends & Developments

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Government Role and Initiatives

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Logistics Constraints

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape of Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Cross Comparison

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Pricing Analysis

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2020-2025F

Covid-19 Impact on Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

Analyst Recommendations

Case Studies

