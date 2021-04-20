CNBS Cannabis ETF Announces Ability to Access MSOs via Swaps

CNBS, actively managed by Tim Seymour, is the top-performing U.S.-listed cannabis ETF over the 1-year period ending 3/31/2021 (Source: YCharts)

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) now has the ability to access Multi-State Operators (MSOs) via swaps. The ETF recently completed both legal and operational work in order to add portfolio exposure to this group of companies.



“We are excited to now have access to the full plant-touching U.S. cannabis investable universe in the CNBS portfolio at a time when we believe the U.S. market is poised for significant growth,” said Tim Seymour, Portfolio Manager for CNBS.



“We are pleased to expand the universe of cannabis market exposure within CNBS,” said Amplify CEO Christian Magoon. “The increase in portfolio flexibility for Tim going forward should further equip CNBS to continue to be the premier way for investors to obtain diversified and professionally-managed exposure to the growing cannabis sector.”

CNBS is an ETF investing in the fast-developing global cannabis industry. The Fund is managed by Tim Seymour, a recognized voice and experienced investor in the cannabis space.

Investors can learn more at https://amplifyetfs.com/cnbs.

Also, Tim Seymour provides his thoughts and insights on the cannabis sector in a weekly audio commentary. Listen and subscribe here: http://bit.ly/345EKxP

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 4/15/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and managed-risk strategies.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



or



Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

CNBS Performance

Quarter End as of 3/31/2021 Fund Inception Date: 7/23/2019

Cumulative (%)



Annualized (%)



1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since

Inception 1 Yr. Since

Inception Fund NAV -4.18 % 66.14 % 158.73 % 66.14 % 18.51 % 232.80 % 10.55 % Closing Price -3.55 % 66.48 % 159.72 % 66.48 % 18.93 % 233.61 % 10.78 %

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit https://amplifyetfs.com/cnbs. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 5.61%, with a 4.86% fee waiver1 that makes the net expense ratio 0.75%.

1Pursuant to an agreement with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC has agreed to reduce its management fee and effectively reimburse any acquired fund fees incurred by the Fund in an amount that limits the Fund’s “Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses” (excluding taxes, interest, all brokerage commissions, other normal charges incident to the purchase and sale of portfolio securities, distribution and service fees payable pursuant to a Rule 12b-1 plan, and other extraordinary expenses) to not more than 0.75% of the daily net assets of the Fund until March 1, 2022.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed. Companies involved in the cannabis industry face competition, may have limited access to the services of banks, may have substantial burdens on company resources due to litigation, complaints or enforcement actions, and are heavily dependent on receiving necessary permits and authorizations to engage in medical cannabis research or to otherwise cultivate, possess or distribute cannabis. The possession and use of cannabis, even for medical purposes, is illegal under federal and certain states’ laws, which may negatively impact the value of the Fund’s investments. Securities issued by non-U.S. companies present risks beyond those of securities of U.S. issuers.

Many of the companies in which the Fund will invest are engaged in other lines of business unrelated to cannabis and these lines of business could adversely affect their operating results. Cannabis is a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”), meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, has no currently “accepted medical use” in the U.S., lacks accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and may not be prescribed, marketed or sold in the U.S. Small and/or mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments, and their securities may be less liquid and may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies as a result of several factors, including limited trading volumes, products or financial resources, management inexperience and less publicly available information. The Fund is non-diversified, which can cause greater share price fluctuation.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Penserra Capital Management, LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.