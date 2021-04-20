Guangqi Honda Chooses Radware for Cloud Native Protector Service

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced today that Guangqi Honda, a renowned automobile enterprise, has chosen Radware’s Cloud Native Protector service to provide strong cloud security support for its network construction and business development.



Guangqi Honda has multiple factories and development & sales companies, and branded vehicle lines. Guangqi Honda produces an average of 800,000 vehicles a year. In 2019, Guangqi Honda deployed a big data analysis system in AWS; however, with the increase of AWS usage, Guangqi Honda was confronted with prominent cloud security problems, such as permissive access to cloud assets and services, compliance breaches and misconfigurations.

Guangqi Honda evaluated several AWS cloud native asset management solutions and comprehensively contrasted cloud security items, and ultimately selected Radware’s Cloud Native Protector service. Without any proxy plug-in, this pure AWS cloud native solution can quickly conduct situation analyses based on acquired cloud native logs and recognize excessive permissions of cloud asset through a read-only access to Guangqi Honda’s cloud environment. Additionally, Radware’s Cloud Native Protector service can detect attacks in real-time and provide the full attack storyline by assembling together individual attack steps into one coherent attack kill chain.

“The customer’s DMP system relies heavily on the object storage services in S3, so they are extremely cautious about the operations in S3,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer for Radware. “Radware Cloud Native Protector service provides advanced threat detection capabilities designed to detect data stealing from S3 buckets to help security teams better protect object storage resources.”

“Radware Cloud Native Protector service provides us with several security and business benefits,” said Zeng Jian, Guangqi Honda’s Cloud Security Director. “First, operations and security teams have an automated breach detection tool that continuously monitors their cloud accounts for malicious activity while avoiding alert fatigue, and helps us comply with current grade protection. In addition, the solution automates monitoring account updates and configuration changes for misconfigurations and excessive permissions. This aligns account management across teams, requiring fewer resources, so security and DevOps teams can focus on other priorities.”

Radware’s Cloud Native Protector service provides protection for public cloud hosted applications, internal public cloud workload and cloud data security (workload protection), protecting cloud assets against data breach, service disruption and resource exploitation.

