Goodyear Rolls Out Digital Customer Service with eGain

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has deployed eGain for digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement.



True to its goal of making the tire buying process easy for consumers, Goodyear wanted to deliver a cutting-edge customer service experience through virtual assistance and multimedia chat to help seamlessly match consumers with answers to their questions. The company also wanted to control costs and enable a seamless experience for contact center agents.

After going through a rigorous vendor selection process that also included a production pilot, eGain emerged the winner over nine other vendors, based on functionality, PCI compliance, and quick value. The company’s retail group has already gone live with eGain Virtual Assistant™ and eGain Advisor Desktop™. The contact center is leveraging the solution to answer questions, resolve issues, and recommend products to consumers, retail stores, and OEM clients. The deployment is being expanded to the company’s ecommerce and consumer care divisions.

“Service is where the customer experience rubber meets the road,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to help this storied company offer innovative experiences.”

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

