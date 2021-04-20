For Scientologist Peter Vajda, Restore Our Earth, Earth Day’s Theme for 2021, Is a Way of Life

Peter Vajda has dedicated his life to reverting a blight that threatens the future of mankind: the loss of viable farmland due to pesticides and chemicals that destroy the soil.

In his episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, Vajda shows how his company uses science and technology to rehabilitate once-barren farmland such as this field where sunflowers now grow once again in abundance.

Scientology Network’s “Meet a Scientologist” celebrates the work of agricultural engineer Peter Vajda whose innovative company restores life to barren farmland.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Restore Our Earth” is the theme of this year’s Earth Day, celebrated internationally this week. This theme focuses attention on regenerating the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.

This year’s theme is also the passion and way of life of agricultural engineer Peter Vajda. “With the population growing and productive farmland decreasing, this is a race to save future generations,” he says in an episode of Meet a Scientologist that can be viewed on the Scientology Network.

“Our soils are in horrendous shape, worldwide, not just in the U.S.,” says Kathleen Rogers, president and CEO of Earthday.org. “We’re looking at global, catastrophic misuse of our soils.”

Agriculture depends on friendly bacteria. Without these microscopic organisms, crops can’t grow. Each year, we lose 75 billion tons of fertile soil, says Vajda, who points out that at this rate we will run out of fertile soil in another 60 years.

His company, Phylazonit, organically grows good bacteria to restore the soil so it can support life again.

Learn how the innovative work of this ardent environmentalist is reversing this crisis in his native Hungary and across the globe.

Watch Vajda’s episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Scientology Network was launched in March 2018 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. It has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here

