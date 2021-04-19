When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 19, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 19, 2021 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potentially weakened elastic Company Name: Tenacore LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 2001 Tenacore Replacement CareFusion Alaris 8100 bezels

On February 24th, 2021, Tenacore LLC initiated a nationwide recall of 2001 Tenacore replacement CareFusion Alaris 8100 bezels due to potentially weakened plastic. A bezel with weakened plastic may, over time, lead to separation of the bezel post (recall issue) as well as other damage to the bezel (e.g., external cracking). The separation of one or more bezel posts may result in free flow, over infusion, under infusion or interruption of infusion.

There is a related recall initiated by Becton Dickinson (BD). Information regarding that recall can be found using the following link:

Becton Dickinson (BD) (CareFusion 303, Inc.) Recalls Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 Bezel Assembly Which Could Result in Free Flow, Over-Infusion, Under-Infusion, or Interruption of Infusion | FDA

Tenacore bezel parts (part number TIPA-8100-4410) with timestamp 5 and/or timestamp 6 should stop the distribution and use of these and return them to Tenacore LLC.

Alaris 8100 units that were serviced by Tenacore, or purchased from Tenacore between July 2020 and Feb 2020, should be inspected per the instructions described below to ensure that your device is not impacted. If it is, please return your device to Tenacore LLC.

Recalled bezels were manufactured from May 2020 to June 2020 and distributed from July 2020 through Feb 2021.

Name of Product UDI Model(s) Serial Number(s) Quantity Bezel for repair of CareFusion Alaris 8100 (TIPA-8100-4410) N/A N/A Timestamp 5 and Timestamp 6 1511 Pre-owned Alaris 8100 units purchased from Tenacore N/A N/A Please contact us for the serial number list 388 Alaris 8100 units repaired by Tenacore N/A N/A Please contact us for the serial number list 102

Look at the rear side of the bezel.

Find the timestamp as shown in the picture below.

If the timestamp shows a 5 or 6, please follow the instructions in the notice for returning these impacted parts to Tenacore.

If your Alaris 8100 device was repaired by Tenacore or you purchased it from Tenacore:

Looking from the top down for the ejector pin marks shown in the image below. If NO ejector pin marks are identified, this module requires replacement of the bezel.

Tenacore LLC voluntarily recalled the bezel part for repair of CareFusion Alaris 8100 after becoming aware of possible cracking and separation of the bezel post, as shown below. Tenacore LLC has notified the FDA of this action.

A bezel with weakened plastic may, over time, lead to separation of the bezel post (recall issue) as well as other damage to the bezel (e.g., external cracking). The separation of one or more bezel posts may result in free flow, over infusion, under infusion or interruption of infusion.

Tenacore LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by phone call, email, and physical mail; and is arranging for return of all recalled product in order to replace or credit where applicable.

Tenacore LLC distributed the bezel nationwide.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via telephone at provide 1-800-297-2241 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (Pacific Time). Consumers may also contact the company via e-mail at quality@tenacore.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online by regular mail or by fax.