BioFit : Hottest Weight Loss Supplement Of 2021

BioFit has the right combination of weight loss and supporting probiotics backed by scientific evidence and recent studies from relevant journals. This review will tackle everything about BioFit and its perks and how it can help you who is also a consumer like me. There is a lot of skepticism on probiotics' effectiveness when managing the weight of one person, but it does work when you establish the right number of probiotic colonies inside your gut.

As a user of BioFit, I also want you to know everything about BioFit and how it will help you in the long run. This is why I’m writing an intricate, detailed, and comprehensive review about BioFit so that you can decide whether or not you want to take the supplement or not. We will discuss its most positive and negative aspects to not take a wrong turn when committing to this supplement. This BioFit latest review is designed to keep you safe and educated at the same time.

Who Am I To Review The Product?

I am a consumer, just like you. I took BioFit to try to experience the benefits that probiotics can give me. Indeed it gave me what I needed. This is why I want to share with you everything that I experienced with the supplement, either positive or negative, to give you the most unbiased review there is.

Biofit, In A Nutshell

Before we go into the deep stuff, we need to look at BioFit first from the cover.

It is just like any other supplement. It’s packaged in a bottle that’s colored white with a purple stripe running in the lower portion (or violet, depending on how you see it). Each bottle consists of 30 capsules each. These capsules are entirely made of vegetable matter for easier absorption and faster breakdown of stomach acids. All ingredients that comprise BioFit are 100% vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free to emphasize the vegan aspect. This makes it one of the purest supplements out there.

On top of that, all components found in BioFit are clinically sound and backed up by dozens of studies. This is true since most of the components are comprised of the Lactobacillus family, which are specifically known to induce better digestion and faster metabolism. More details will be discussed later in the ingredient section.

As usual, this supplement is not intended for children, so don’t let them near it. Usually, you don’t need any kind of prescription from the doctor, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. This is especially true if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, and taking any over-the-counter or prescription medication. Keep it away from moisture to prevent its ingredients from hardening. However, this particular occurrence does not reduce the effectiveness of the supplement.

What Does Biofit Do?

BioFit contains probiotics. Probiotics are good bacteria that are found in our gut. They are there to provide us with dozens of benefits.

One is that they make your digestion much better than normal. Most people nowadays don’t have the normal pacing. Usually, an individual must go to the loo (or the toilet) once a day. That’s what normal digestion looks like. A gastrointestinal tract with probiotics usually ensures the fast breakdown of nutrients in your gut, therefore keeping your trips to the toilet right on schedule.

Secondly, they combat the bad bacteria inside your gut. No, they don’t go to war and eat each other out. Instead, good bacteria outcompete the bad bacteria, reducing the negative effects of these bad bacteria on your body. If you’re wondering how gut bacteria can give you positive or negative experiences, it’s not what you think. Bacterial infections are one, sure, but that’s not always the case. These bacteria also emit chemical byproducts that act like signals that activate or deactivate enzymes and hormones found in our system.

Good bacteria activate hormones and enzymes needed for a faster metabolism, while bad bacteria deactivate them. On top of that, bad bacteria can do a lot of nastier things than just that.

BioFit tries to reinvigorate your metabolism by giving your body the probiotics it needs. With the number of probiotics found in BioFit, you are ensured that the bad bacteria inside your gut will be overwhelmed and that only the positive effects are highlighted in your journey towards proper weight management.

Biofit Negative And Positive Points

As we can expect, BioFit has a lot of pros from its cons. The benefits that probiotic supplements like BioFit can bring are outstanding, and they will bring great improvements to the quality of life that you have right now.

Here are the pros and cons of BioFit, as presented in bullet form:

The pros are:

It contains probiotics, which have a lot of benefits in the areas of digestion, gut health, and hormone balance

Made up of clinically researched components

Backed by heavy science and research from reputable scientific journals

Made of all-natural ingredients, from the capsule down to the probiotics

Safe and proven effective

It can give you countless more benefits, totaling to a better quality of life

BioFit cons are:

It does not work on everyone, has probably a 1% chance of failing

Not available elsewhere besides their official website

Do You Need A Doctor’s Prescription When Taking Biofit?

No! BioFit does not require any doctor’s prescription, but it’s better if you get one before taking BioFit. Different people have different kinds of conditions with their bodies.

Who Is The Manufacturer Of Biofit?

There is no clear indication as to who the manufacturer of BioFit is. This is a minus point for this supplement. However, they do have a clear ambassador in the form of Chrissie Miller. This woman has been advocating everything about natural ways towards weight loss. She’s quite an active individual, often found doing morning jogs. From there, though, we don’t have more details about the manufacturer.

However, Miller seems to be well invested in the product. Far more enthusiastic than your average user, she explains everything about BioFit in their promotional video.

Most supplements usually do this kind of tactic as a form of privacy protection. As you can imagine, this is bad if we’re looking for a hint of credibility in one supplement.

Where Is Biofit Made From?

BioFit is made in the United States of America from a facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

How Does Biofit Work?

BioFit works by purging your body with probiotics. I know that sounds something bad, but it isn’t. In reality, probiotics play a big role in maintaining the balance of hormones in your body.

Therefore, BioFit works by integrating the probiotics inside your gut to maximum effect. To do this, it must transport the colony-forming probiotics found in every capsule of BioFit. In general, there are around 5.75 billion colony-forming bacteria found in every capsule of BioFit. This amount may be huge for someone who’s not used with large numbers and bacteria, but it’s just enough for an initial colony of probiotics inside the gut of a normal human person.

The destination of these probiotics is the small intestine. Commonly known as the gut, it is where probiotics and bad bacteria reside.

Thanks to the vegetable capsule make of the capsules, it is easily digested in our stomach. Probiotics are then released towards the small intestine, where they settle in and multiply. Once they multiply, they will rapidly overwhelm the bad bacteria found within your gut. These bad bacteria are usually found in our gut due to our unhealthy lifestyle and diet. This can change by countering them with probiotics.

Once they gain the upper hand and establish themselves as the gut's superior power, they will now benefit the individual himself. Probiotics excrete their natural chemical byproducts, but frequently this goes unnoticed due to its minuscule scale. However, if probiotics are en masse, then the chemical signals can make a difference.

These natural chemical signals are received by the enzymes and the hormones found in our bloodstream. As we all know, the small intestine has tiny holes that get to the bloodstream. These “entrances” only permit nutrients to come in. Think of the gut like a sponge that absorbs all the nutrients of the food that passes through them. The probiotics will break down the food, excrete this natural chemical byproduct, and alter the way our hormones work.

However, it isn’t just simply like that. BioFit contains Lactobacilli, which are known to activate hormones and enzymes with something to do with metabolism. This often leads to an overall effective response of the body in burning the stored fat within.

As you take BioFit daily, the number of probiotics just keeps rising. This leads to a more effective metabolic response and, therefore, can give you the results you want in just as little as three months.

What’s great about probiotics is that they can maintain the overall balance of the hormones found in your body. What does this mean for you? It means that you don’t have to worry about the probiotics overdoing the metabolism for you. Since their main job is to balance out everything, they will stop sending out signals for increased metabolism when you get too thin. Researchers have no idea how probiotics can do this, so it’s subject to further study.

How Long Does It Take For Biofit To Work?

BioFit can work in just as little as three days! In that period, you can reliably lose one pound of weight. In 12 days, you can lose as much as three pounds!

Of course, these kinds of results will vary from person to person. We don’t know just how much bad bacteria are in your gut, so there’s a variation on how fast, good bacteria can triumph over the bad ones. However, if you’re leading a fairly healthy life, you should have resulted in no time.

The recommendation of Miller, who is the product’s ambassador, is that you should take BioFit for a minimum of three months non-stop to experience the full benefits of probiotics and BioFit itself. We’ll discuss more on the benefits later on.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of Biofit?

The BioFit recommended dosage is 1 capsule a day. Just take 1 capsule a day, preferably with your breakfast, to start the day right.

Do not overdose in BioFit, though. Taking two or more BioFit capsules a day can trigger mild side effects. As usual, if you feel any side effects, cease the intake of this supplement and contact your doctor immediately.

How Do You Take Biofit?

You drink BioFit with eight (8) ounces of water or 1 glass of water. This will ensure that your capsule will easily melt and be digested within the confines of your stomach and small intestine.

What Are The Ingredients Of Biofit?

BioFit ingredients are mainly comprised of probiotics from the family of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. These two probiotics families are mainly responsible for digestion, better immunity, and, most of all, weight loss. Probiotics have hormone-altercating properties that can shift the hormones for better overall utilization.

We won’t dive much into the ingredients' specifics since they act very similarly from one another, but here are the probiotics that comprise BioFit.It means that BioFit ingredients are:

Bacillus Subtilis

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Breve

As mentioned above, each capsule of BioFit contains 5.75 billion colony-forming units of probiotics from these seven good bacterial strains.

Most of these strains are already familiar to normal people like you and me. L. casei is a relatively common probiotic found in yogurt drinks. L. rhamnosus is a crowd favorite since it was found to yield the best metabolic enhancement, making it the most effective weight loss probiotic out there.

Meanwhile, Bifidobacteria are there in the roster for support. They mainly have their jobs in combatting bad bacteria, bolstering an individual's immunity by enhancing the utility of specific hormones, and doing the jobs that the more fragile Lactobacilli can’t do.

Therefore, if we are to divide the ingredients into two, that would mean that Lactobacilli are the supplement's weight loss arm, while Bifidobacteria are the henchmen of the BioFit supplement.

What Are The Benefits Of Biofit?

BioFit contains a wide range of probiotics that can help you in your everyday life. Since this supplement is mainly comprised of probiotics, we will be focusing on the benefits that those bacteria give to you instead. There are no other ingredients besides the vegetable capsule, right?

BioFit benefits include the following:

Populate your digestive tract with good bacteria that balances out with the bad bacteria inside your gut

Probiotics can help break down food much faster, therefore making your digestion better and reducing the incidence of diarrhea, flatulence, or constipation by up to 57%

The presence of probiotics can alleviate stress, anxiety, and diarrhea in 1-2 months

Reduces bad blood cholesterol by 5%

Moderately reduces blood pressure

Can lower your risk of developing skin allergies and diseases like eczema by 83%

Can alleviate inflammatory bowel disease, ulcer, and other digestive diseases by 50%

Can reduce the severity of infections by 17%

Reduces risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) by 50%

The presence of Lactobacillus Rhamnosus can make you lose 50% more weight than usual in three (3) months

In general, the presence of Lactobacilli can increase metabolism by activating and increasing the presence of hormones such as GLP-1

Can provide a reduction of belly fat by 8.5% in three (3) months

No side effects from an overdose. Generally, taking 100 million colony-forming units of probiotics is the maximum threshold. Go above that, and it’s already dangerous. This supplement only has 5.75 billion CFU per capsule.

In general, this supplement provides tons of benefits from the get-go. Probiotics give us more benefits than we think, and it’s only normal that we don’t notice it since the effects usually take three (3) months. Still, these benefits are more than better for our health, so it’s much better if we take them for our sake.

These benefits were well-researched by yours truly, and are already verified by researchers worldwide.

What Are The Side Effects Of Biofit?

After talking about the benefits of BioFit, we’ll now go to the side effects. As mentioned, there are not many side effects that happen when taking this supplement.

However, there are still possible side effects when taking BioFit. This is because of the probiotics that comprise the supplement. That’s right, for all the benefits it can give, it still has side effects.

Therefore, here are the BioFit ingredient side effects as listed in bullet form:

It can make you bloat

Increases thirst

Can induce headaches

It can sometimes induce allergic reactions instead of suppressing them

Can cause adverse reactions depending on the individual. Prebiotics usually suppress this

Can cause bloodstream infection with a 0.0000002% chance

Probiotics are also living beings. This is what causes most of the side effects listed here. It can cause bloating because bacteria emit gas byproducts containing the chemicals needed to stimulate our metabolism. It’s like a double-edged sword.

Headaches and allergic reactions are caused because sometimes the body thinks probiotics are foreign objects and don’t recognize probiotics as friendlies.

Prebiotics usually alleviate these side effects, so it’s always great to pair your probiotics with foods that are rich in fiber. Better yet, find a prebiotic supplement.

It can cause a bloodstream infection in super rare cases, but as you can see, the chances are not that high at a ridiculously low chance of 0.0000002%.

How Much Does Biofit Cost?

BioFit costs $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles that you’ll be ordering.

If you’ll only be ordering one bottle, that would be $69. However, the price of this supplement goes down as you order more bottles from them.

For example, ordering three bottles from BioFit will only cost you $59 per bottle, which is an instant $30 discount.

The real deal, however, lies in the six-bottle package. When you order in bulk of six bottles, it will only cost you $49 per bottle. That’s a whopping $120 discount from the usual price!

If you want to try and test out BioFit, you can buy the six-bottle package to make up for the shipping time.

In Which Countries Are Biofit Available?

BioFit is available globally.

How Much Is The Shipping Fee When Buying Biofit?

The shipping fee that comes when buying BioFit varies from country to country. However, if you’re buying in the United States, you should have free shipping when ordering the 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages. Take note. This doesn’t include single bottle orders, in which you’ll be incurring a $9.95 shipping fee.

Does Biofit Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes! BioFit has a 180-day money-back guarantee. That means that you have 6 months to decide whether or not you like the product or not! Just email their support team at Support@NaturesFormulas.com or call them at 1-800-366-0289. Just, of course, provide photo evidence and other types of evidence to prove that the product didn’t work with you.

Does Science Back Up Biofit?

Yes, BioFit is pretty much backed up by science. In a study done by the Korean Society of Food Science and Nutrition, it has been found that Lactobacilli have a reducing effect on visceral fat. This type of fat is the one that wraps around your organs and is usually the type of fat that is blamed for heart attacks and other related ailments.

There’s also a study that Bifidobacterium Breve also tends to increase metabolism and improve liver function.

What’s interesting is that there’s a study on energy homeostasis. This is the body’s automatic action. Energy becomes dormant as the wrong signals get to it. With probiotics, that can change. It kicks starts your energy levels and makes them active again. Where else would your body get the energy aside from all the stored fat inside your body? That way, your fats will burn out and become energy that you can use for everyday living.

Meanwhile, Bacillus subtilis, which is probably the probiotic that we didn’t touch much in this review, has promising results in the area of cholesterol control, weight loss, and insulin effectiveness. Therefore, it has the right ingredients to promote metabolic function.

There are dozens of more studies about probiotics that we won’t touch on in this topic. Since BioFit is mainly made up of probiotics from the Bacilli, Lactobacilli, and Bifidobacteria families, we just focused on their related scientific studies to prove that it’s not the supplement but the ingredients in which we find the best results when talking about the specifics of a particular supplement.

Which Supplements Are Comparable To Biofit?

There is a widely used supplement nowadays that is far more available than BioFit. It is called LactoBif 5, and it’s a supplement that California Gold Nutrition makes. I also tried that one. Then there are others such as Now, Doctor’s Best, Nutrition Essentials, Balance One, Women’s Pro Daily, Swanson, and others.

There’s a lot of competition in this industry. It’s a supplement that all people need since probiotic shortage in our gut has become an issue over the past years. Our decadence in bad food and unhealthy lifestyle has made us neglect the value of our gut. We think it can manage itself when we need to take a close eye on it.

What’s Different About Biofit From Other Supplements In Its Category?

Let’s take a look at BioFit first. BioFit contains 5.75 colony-forming units of bacteria in each of its capsules. To give you the fairest comparison, we will be comparing it against LactoBif 5.

LactoBif 5 is a probiotic that only contains 5 billion CFUs per capsule. That means that BioFit is at an advantage with 750 million CFU more.

In terms of components, they’re almost similar. However, LactoBif 5 does not have Bacillus Subtilis. It has Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus salivarius instead. This puts LactoBif 5 at an advantage with one more probiotic on its roster. In short, BioFit has more CFU of probiotics, but LactoBif 5 has more versatility.

What’s more, is their recommended dosage. LactoBif 5 recommends 2 capsules a day, while BioFit only recommends one. This means that cumulatively speaking, LactoBif 5 can put more probiotics into your body daily than BioFit.

One more advantage that LactoBif 5 has over BioFit is its packaging. They pride themselves on their individually double-foil blister sealed capsules that ensure their overall quality.

BioFit also costs more, but only if you order the single and 3-bottle packages. If you order the 6-bottle package of BioFit, there’s virtually in the same price range.

BioFit is only available from their official website. However, LactoBif 5 is available on almost every online e-commerce website there is. Therefore, LactoBif 5 is far more available than BioFit.

With this analysis, we can see that BioFit has a problem when pitting itself against its competitors. While it does have more bacteria found in individual capsules, the cumulative advantages that LactoBif 5 has over it make it quite lacking in that respect.

What improvements did BioFit capitalize on?

BioFit capitalized on its ability to pack as many probiotics as possible in one capsule. It has one of the highest numbers of probiotics found in a single capsule. However, the recommended dosage prevents it from outcompeting other probiotics brands in general with just one instead of two capsules a day.

Also, BioFit included Bacillus subtilis, which is generally a probiotic that isn’t included in any supplement. Bacillus subtilis is a generally new probiotic in the scene, thanks to the few studies on the probiotic itself.

Even though BioFit seems to be on the lower side of things, the effects it can bring is quite the same with other kinds of probiotic supplement. As they say, it’s just the brand name that makes them different!

What’s the Contact Information of BioFit?

You can contact BioFit at their email at Support@NaturesFormulas.com or call them at 1-800-366-0289 for inquiries about the product.

BioFit Summary and Recommendation

BioFit is a probiotic supplement that tries to shine with a different formula involved. As it is true enough with most probiotic supplements, they just change the probiotics they comprise to “hit the jackpot,” so to speak. There’s not a single, concrete formula yet for probiotics, so you can see BioFit as an attempt to bring you overall probiotic benefit and supplementation.

BioFit is quite all-natural as well. The veggie capsule has only made it much better than usual. On top of that, BioFit can make your overall health better and more manageable, thus making you feel like you’re finally in charge of your life again.

In terms of weight loss, BioFit should work, but only at a minimum of three months of use. Some people may be more sensitive and receive more effects from BioFit, but some may have the resistance to do so.

Overall, BioFit is a supplement full of potential against its competitors, and even though it lacks in some ways, I believe they will find ways to improve their formula more in the long run.

