Over $2 Million Awarded Through Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program

The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council announced the recipients of over $2 million awarded through the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant program. Over 130 Montana counties, tribes, conservation districts, local communities, and educators were awarded funds to develop and implement noxious weed management programs across Montana.

“I was very impressed with the quality of projects submitted to the noxious weed grant program this year,” said Mike Foster, Director of Montana Department of Agriculture. “These projects play a crucial role in preserving agricultural lands and livelihoods here in Montana, and I’m looking forward to seeing their work in action.”

The Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant program was established by the Montana Legislature in 1985. The advisory council reviews applications and applicant testimony, then provides funding recommendations to the Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture. Awarded funds are typically passed through a governmental organization, local weed district, conservation district, extension office, or university.

The Noxious Weed Trust Fund (NWTF) grant hearings and deliberations were held virtually March 8-12th. A list of all grant projects that received funding for 2021 is available on the MDA website at https://agr.mt.gov/NWTF-FundingHistory.

Applications for 2022 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grants will be available in mid-July and must be submitted by January 6, 2022.