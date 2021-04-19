The Dish On Summer Meals For Kids

BISMARCK, N.D., April 12, 2021 – The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is seeking applications from organizations that are interested in operating North Dakota’s Summer Food Service Program. The program provides meals to children when school is not in session.

Potential sponsors include residential summer camps, private nonprofit organizations, public schools, nonprofit private schools, and local, municipal, county, tribal or state government units.

Any potential meal provider is eligible to participate, although they must complete the application process to be approved. Normally, eligibility rules would require that at least 50 percent of the children who are served meals, or who are living in the area, to be eligible for free or reduced-price meals based on local school or census data. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has waived that requirement because of COVID-19.

Potential applicants may contact Melissa Anderson, program manager at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, by phone at 701-328-2263, or by email at mdanderson@nd.gov.