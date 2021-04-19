Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

Malawi has registered seven new COVID-19 cases, 25 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: five from Lilongwe and two from MchinjiDistricts. No news deaths were registered.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,941 cases including 1,138 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.35%). Of these cases, 2,133 are imported infections and 31,808 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,764 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.6%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 905. There were four new admissions in the treatment units while no cases were discharged. A total of 15 active cases are hospitalised: seven in Blantyre, six in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North and Kasungu Districts. On testing, 471 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 89 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 3.6%. Cumulatively, 227,166 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 257,754 doses have been administered in the country with 551 being administered.

We need to adjust our way of living in order to break the chain of transmission the virus in our communities. One of the ways that the virus may spread very fast is through public transport especially when the preventive measures are not adhered to. I should point it out that the more people interact, the closer is the distance (less than one meter), and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. The higher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of catching COVID-19 virus.

In order to minimize the risk of transmission, it is important that everyone using public transport should adhere to the following preventive measures of COVID-19; - Mandatory proper wearing of face masks by everyone on board. The masks should fully cover the nose and the mouth. Those without masks should not be allowed to board the public transport - Strictly adhering to the seating capacity in conformity to the guidance issued by the Ministry of transport - Avoid touching the mouth and nose with has that have not been washed - Frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizers - The public transport crew to ensure frequent decontamination of most touched surfaces after each trip - Ensure adequate ventilation – use of air conditioners is discouraged

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE