NetAlly Announces Webcast on Conducting Site Network Security Audits

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensuring network security is the highest priority task for network operations, but all too often network professionals are surprised to find what has been attached to “their” networks. On April 28, NetAlly (manufacturer of handheld network test and analysis tools) will host a webinar on the best practices for conducting effective site network security audits.



“According to Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigation report, misconfigurations are the fastest growing cause of data breaches,” says NetAlly CTO James Kahkoska. “Having precise visibility into proper VLAN segmentation, switch port and Wi-Fi access point provisioning, and validating firewall policies are among the key aspects of a site security practice.”

During the webcast, the company will also be announcing new network discovery capabilities for the EtherScope nXG and LinkRunner 10G network analysis tools and their Link-Live cloud service that can expose possible security risks in the network infrastructure.

Title: Network Security Site Auditing – Simplified!

Description: Do you know WHO and WHAT is WHERE on your network? Join NetAlly’s Chief Technology Officer James Kahkoska to learn the practices that are essential to gain visibility and control risk. Learn how network testing capabilities can be used to conduct site security audits as we discuss:

The benefit of a portable device for site security audits

Physical site checks

Ensuring proper access control and VLAN segmentation

Using Wi-Fi site surveys for security audits

Understand the identity of all the devices on the network

Visualizing network topology and changes over time

About NetAlly

The NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope™ nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

