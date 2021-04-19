Arabella Advisors Hires HR Expert, Continues to Invest in its People and Culture

Certified B Corporation has increased its capacity to support effective philanthropy during the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than a year into pandemic-driven remote work, Arabella Advisors continues to make considerable investments in its staff and long-term growth. During 2020, it increased its capacity to help philanthropists respond to COVID, hiring 87 employees and bringing on board John-Anthony Meza to head up the firm’s Culture and Talent and Operations teams.

Meza leads the vision and day-to-day operations of the company’s human resources function, including total rewards, talent acquisition, and employee engagement and retention. Meza also helps develop firmwide strategy for supporting Arabella’s people and cultivating an innovative, equitable, and inclusive culture.

Hiring Meza was part of a coordinated effort of investments in Arabella’s employees throughout the year, made both before and in response to increased challenges brought about by the pandemic. In response to COVID-19, Arabella has provided increased mental health resources for its staff, clarified and encouraged use of flexible work arrangements to allow employees to adapt to complex caregiving needs, increased virtual cultural programming to maintain connection in an all-remote environment, and provided financial support for employees to improve at-home work spaces.

“I was thrilled to join the talented, passionate team of professionals at Arabella Advisors as Head of People and Operations,” said Meza. “Arabella’s team is mission-driven, innovative and resourceful, and I am proud to support the team through this challenging but critical time in the firm’s growth.”

In addition to bringing Meza on as head of service, Arabella expanded its Culture and Talent team significantly in 2020, increasing its capacity to hire, train, and retain top talent, as well as to help advance the firm’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. During the year, Arabella also hired its first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and released an updated statement on DEI, written and published by a team of representatives from across the firm.

Meza is now looking forward, as Arabella plans for its return to office workspaces in a future that will include additional flexibility for staff and a more hybrid work environment. Arabella is a Certified B Corporation, and its investments in company talent and culture reflect its commitment to and focus on its people. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Arabella was certified as a Great Place to Work.

"Our company’s continued success depends on our employees and the support we provide them,” said CEO Sampriti Ganguli. “John-Anthony’s talent and experience have already been a huge benefit. As we continue to expand our services in support of our clients’ impact goals, and prepare for another set of changes, the team is better positioned than ever.”





*****

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors is a business on a mission to make philanthropy more effective, efficient, and equitable. For over 15 years, we have helped our clients turn inspiring ideas into life-changing impact. We are a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, a member of the Inc. 5000, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

Attachment

Steve Sampson Arabella Advisors 2025951037 steve@arabellaadvisors.com