HAWKINS, INC. RECOGNIZED AS A CERTIFIED GREAT PLACE TO WORK

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, MN, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), company, announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work™.

Great Place to Work® is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience. 81% of Hawkins employees said Hawkins is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 92% also said our customers would rate the service we deliver as “excellent” and 89% are proud to tell others they work for the company.

“We are proud of this recognition and very thankful for our dedicated employees across the country,” said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As a company, we have always made it a priority to take care of our employees, who in turn take care of our customers. Achieving this recognition means a lot to us at Hawkins.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 47 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $540 million of revenue in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 700 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

####





Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com