Guggenheim Securities Hires Isobel van Daesdonk to Expand Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Isobel van Daesdonk has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand coverage in its financial sponsors investment banking coverage group.



Ms. van Daesdonk joins Guggenheim after more than two decades with Deutsche Bank, where she most recently served as a Managing Director in its financial sponsors group. Prior to joining the financial sponsors group, she was a Managing Director in Deutsche Bank’s equity capital markets division. Ms. van Daesdonk began her investment banking career as a member of Deutsche Bank’s London based UK investment banking coverage group.

“We are pleased to welcome Isobel to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Isobel will play an important role building and expanding our relationships with financial sponsors and will contribute to the operational development of Guggenheim Securities. I look forward to working closely with Isobel and to her continued success at Guggenheim.”

Ms. van Daesdonk earned her B.A. in Modern History from the University of Oxford. She is based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

