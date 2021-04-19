Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oxford Treatment Center Promotes Mark Stovall to CEO

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, Miss., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Oxford, has named COO Mark Stovall as the facility’s new CEO. Now serving Oxford Treatment Center in a new capacity, Stovall plans to utilize his unique perspective as someone in recovery to focus on enhancing the facility’s clinical programming and recruiting highly trained candidates as the facility expands its offerings.

For more information about Oxford Treatment Center, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/addiction-treatment-ms/etta/.

“In this new role, continuing and enhancing our patient care in every aspect is definitely a priority,” said Stovall. “I’ve been in recovery for 19 years, so I believe I have a unique perspective on patient care. My standards for care are very high. Being able to put my own flare on how patients are treated is an opportunity I’m very grateful for.”

Prior to Stovall’s position as COO, and appointment to CEO, he’s worked extensively in developing, managing and coordinating chemical dependency and behavioral health programs. Stovall is the former director of the Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health where he managed treatment, clinical and adolescent services among others. During his tenure, he furthered the use of evidence-based addiction treatment programs in facilities throughout the state.

Stovall’s other previous positions include director of the Cleveland Crisis Intervention Center, director of adolescent treatment at Region I Mental Health Center - Sunflower Landing and director for the Mississippi School for Addiction Professionals.

Treating the disease of addiction in his home state has been an important cause to Stovall. After graduating from Delta State University with a master’s degree in education, he spent the early days of his career advocating for mental health treatment and addiction recovery in the Delta. Now, he’s continuing to do the same as the CEO of Oxford Treatment Center.

“The care that we provide to all of our patient populations, including veterans and first responders, is truly second to none,” said Stovall, “but there’s always the ability to enhance it. I want our patients to have a treatment experience far above and beyond their expectations and I know I have the right team to help me achieve that.”

About Oxford Treatment Center
Oxford Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at OxfordTreatment.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced3fc36-4d2e-4a8d-a74a-bc094614bc9c


Mark Stovall

CEO, Oxford Treatment Center

