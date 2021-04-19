Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2: For Simpler Yet Smarter Video Calls

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2, the latest webcam featuring the all-new SmartComms Kit that offers an array of smart communication features, such as automatic voice detection and background noise cancellation to make video calls simpler yet smarter for users working from home. Sporting improved dual built-in microphones and full HD videos at 1080p / 30 FPS rate, the latest Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 offers greater clarity and clearer communication for users.

With the latest SmartComms Kit, the Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 offers users a smarter and easier way to communicate online. The all-new VoiceDetect feature allows users to speak freely without disruption as the microphone automatically unmutes based on voice detection, the NoiseClean-out feature also works to reduce unwanted static background noises during video calls. These features are all available on the latest Creative app that can be downloaded onto any Windows 10 platform.

The Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 is also UVC compliant, easy to set up, and more compact than its predecessor, making video calls convenient and hassle-free for users as it requires no additional driver installation and instantly works when plugged into an available USB-A port on PC or Mac. It also comes fitted with an integrated lens cover for added privacy and a universal mounting clip that allows greater flexibility for users to find the best angle.

With nifty new features for smarter communication, easy setup, and convenient compatibility across popular video conferencing applications such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, Google Meet, Facebook Messenger, and more, the Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 serves as the ideal go-to webcam for any kinds of video calls.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 is attractively priced at US$59.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/livecamsync1080pv2

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

