YDesign Group Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Design Holding S.p.A., a Leading Group of International Design Companies

Complementary capabilities will create leading multi-channel design platform

/EIN News/ -- Walnut Creek, CA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting in North America, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Design Holding, an international operating group in the global high-end design market that includes industry leading companies such as B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen, and is jointly controlled by Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group.

Gabriele Del Torchio, Chairman of Design Holding, said: “We are very excited to welcome YDesign and the management team as part of the Design Holding family. This acquisition fits into the broader plan of establishing Design Holding as the leading innovative high-end design platform with a truly multi-channel value proposition. We have been impressed with YDesign’s reputation for trusted relationships with supplier brands and its broad product assortment, operational excellence and ability to support customers throughout the purchase process with a highly trained customer service team. The preservation of YDesign’s existing organization and the continued independence of its commercial value proposition are both integral to the success of this combination. At the same time, YDesign will benefit from Design Holding’s strong product knowledge and expertise in content-driven marketing to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

YDesign Group’s CEO Laura Walsh commented: “We are thrilled by the many growth opportunities that lie ahead for YDesign Group. Leveraging the strategic support of Design Holding’s platform, we’ll continue to strengthen our positioning as the market leader in the U.S. high-end lighting space and our reputation as the primary destination for architects and designers.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. YDesign Group was advised by Financo | Raymond James.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design visions by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Design Holding

Design Holding is the world’s largest group of companies in the high-end design sector, with a cultural heritage of European origin and a global presence, characterized by great geographical diversification, distribution channels and product categories. Design Holding boasts a catalog full of iconic objects designed by legendary designers such as Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Tobia Scarpa, Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, Piero Lissoni, Marcel Wanders, Konstantin Grcic, Jasper Morrison, Patricia Urquiola, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Michael Anastassiades, Vincent Van Duysen, Nendo, Formafantasma and many others. Founded in November 2018 and jointly controlled by entities from the two investment groups Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group, Design Holding aims to continue to grow in the global market, including through acquisitions. The Group currently comprises three industry-leading and mutually complementary companies: B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen, along with their respective subsidiaries.

Ann Petersen YDesign Group press@ydesigngroup.com