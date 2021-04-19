High-Performance Computing Market Size to Reach USD 66.46 Billion in 2028 | Growing Need to Streamline Business Processes and Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing is Driving Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

Key players in the High-Performance Computing market include International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising need to streamline business processes, growing prominence of cloud computing coupled with rapid digitization trend. Another key factor further expected to augment revenue growth of the global high-performance computing (HPC) market in the near future is increasing adoption of high-performance computing in government entities. High-performance computing systems' capability to handle vast volumes of data at high speed is a key factor resulting in high deployment rate among government entities.

However, lack of awareness among SMEs about high-performance computing (HPC) is expected to hamper growth of the global high-performance computing market to some extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Key players in the HPC market include International Business Machines Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

Services are a pre-requisite in order to deploy high-performance computing and perform high computing effectively, which is driving growth of the service segment.

In terms of revenue share, the cloud-based segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of cloud-based high-performance computing services among end-users to minimize operating costs and increase data processing flexibility.

In terms of revenue, the government segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period since governments are rapidly implementing advanced IT solutions to enhance computing performance.

Growing deployment of high-performance computing for research and weather forecasting in countries in Asia Pacific is driving growth of the market in Asia Pacific, which is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

In February 2020, Atos SE declared the acquisition of Maven Wave Partners LLC. Through the acquisition, Atos SE aims to enhance its business cloud solutions, machine learning, and data big data on multi-cloud platforms.

Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance computing (HPC) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud-based On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Healthcare Gaming Retail BFSI Government Manufacturing Education Transportation Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



