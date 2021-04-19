Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Vicinity Motor Corp, TomaGold Corp, PyroGenesis Canada, Kodiak Copper and Newrange Gold

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) initiates Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel of Tollovir to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients click here
  • CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) says microgrid contracts surge by 220% in two months to more than $23.5 million click here
  • Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) to deploy coronavirus screening Safe Entry Stations at major office buildings in Canada, in partnership with Apsen Properties and Juiceworks Exhibits click here
  • Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) acquires physical and IP assets of Spanish food ingredients company Agrasys SA click here
  • Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) announces closing of non-brokered private placements for combined gross proceeds of around $1.7 million click here
  • TomaGold Corporation (CVE:LOT) (OTCMKTS:TOGOF) (FRA:OTM) strengthens its position around Obalski and Monster Lake properties click here
  • Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BK2P) outlines two year development path for its Quebec graphite asset click here
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) announces $6M-plus contract for 15 compressed natural gas buses click here
  • Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA) inks Memorandum of Intent for a stake in a British Columbia electric vehicle equipment supplier click here
  • Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) and Copperstate Farms strike a major facility agreement click here
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) says its Additive Manufacturing NexGen Powder production line now in place and producing powders click here
  • Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) investee InstaCoin launches app designed to let anyone easily create NFTs click here
  • KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) appoints Antonio Martinez as its new vice president of Operations click here
  • Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) expands MPD project with acquisition of Axe property from Orogen Royalties click here
  • Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUMN) (FRA:7GB) releases 1Q figures that show it is on track to produce at least 12,000 gold ounces in 2021 click here
  • Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF)  adds VALORANT game betting to its platform click here
  • Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) (FRA:2EYA) to buy vision therapy firm Samurai Motion Tracking in a C$2.5M all-stock deal click here
  • Clean Air Metals Inc (CVE:AIR) (OTCQB:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) finds palladium, platinum, copper and nickel in new drill assays at Thunder Bay North project click here
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) submits manufacturing section of interim order application for leronlimab as coronavirus treatment to Health Canada click here
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) to be granted its seventh US patent next month click here
  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) identifies new gold target with 600 metres of strike at Baner project click here
  • Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) partners with Patagonia Gold on its Nico and Homenaje projects, Argentina click here


 

