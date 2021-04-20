BidPrime Responds to Biden’s ‘American Jobs Plan’ with Release of Infrastructure Bid / RFP Hub
With final approval of President Biden’s plan still pending, we are ecstatic about the numbers of solicitations already in this resource.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. announced that they have developed and launched their most recent bid / RFP tool, the Infrastructure Contract Hub, on the heels of the White House recently putting forth the ‘American Jobs Plan’.
— Josh Schwartzbeck, Chief Technology Officer
Within the economic plan are contract proposals that fall in line within the projects for the proposed $2 trillion on infrastructure-related program. The hub is separated into the following groups:
> Building Infrastructure Improvements
> Clean Energy Technology
> Climate Action and Environmental Programs
> Communication and Technology Upgrades
> Electrical Grid Modernization
> Parks and Recreation
> Public Works Projects
> Transportation and Mass Transit Projects
> And more
The hub empowers vendors and contractors with the access to quickly and thoroughly identify the impending US business opportunities. Of note, the hub also captures and publishes infrastructure solicitations originating in Canada.
Due to the condensed timeframes that will be associated with some of these opportunities, proactive businesses will take advantage of the real-time opportunity alerts to pursue and potentially earn the valuable contract awards. This latest hub is supported by BidPrime’s technology, tools, and customer service.
Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime’s COO, explained how BidPrime has monitored, analyzed, and reported on US infrastructure over the years and release of the ‘American Jobs Plan’ is an excellent springboard into launching this hub.
"Over the years, we have seen federal, state, and local governments addressing the infrastructure deficit in somewhat piecemeal fashion. Our business analysts have been on top of this ongoing story for a long time. With the ‘American Jobs Plan’, nearly three times the size of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, we anticipate there will soon be a vast increase in the number of bids related to many aspects of infrastructure.”
In conjunction with release of the Infrastructure Hub, BidPrime analysts researched and released a blog report, '$2 trillion ‘American Jobs Plan’ proposed—abundance of bid/RFP opportunities ahead for contractors and vendors', which summarizes details on the 'American Jobs Plan', origin of the latest hub, and links to current, active bids.
Josh Schwartzbeck, BidPrime’s CTO, noted how BidPrime has capitalized on design and implementation processes originating from the release of BidPrime’s previous hubs.
"We view this as a win on many levels. Our ability to quickly map out, set in motion, and launch this bid / RFP hub, as always, uniquely positions BidPrime to identify and capture the bids, with businesses benefitting from expedited delivery of the notifications and associated documents.”
"Interested businesses can take advantage of the free access by visiting BidPrime's Infrastructure Contract Hub. With final approval of President Biden’s plan still pending, we are ecstatic about the numbers of solicitations already in this resource", explained Schwartzbeck.
If your public sector agency wishes to publicize your current bid / RFP opportunities to BidPrime’s extensive number of vendors, send your infrastructure opportunities to infrastructure@bidprime.com.
BidPrime—in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—provides continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on these solicitations and many others. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
