MDOT roadside parks reopening April 30

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

April 19, 2021 -- All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 30. 

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.

While parks are scheduled to be open April 30, motorists should not expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.          

A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website.

