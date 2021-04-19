Property ID unveiled MAX - The first Intuitive Smart 1 Page NHD™ Report

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The new Property ID MAX is powered by IST Cognitive technology.

CONTRA COSTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property ID announced today the launching of Property ID MAX, powered by IST Cognitive Technology., the world's first Intuitive-Smart-Cognitive real estate disclosure report.

Property ID announced today the launching of Property ID MAX, the world's first Intuitive-Smart & Cognitive real estate disclosure report. The new Property ID MAX is powered by IST Cognitive technology, using a new advanced processing method designed to replicate human cognitive behavior. IST Cognitive Technology works by mimicking human behavioral patterns, interpreting the user's "focal point".

The Property ID MAX can quickly analyze an array of elements that work better enhance the user experience. Each element is adjusted and applied to create an optimal outcome by synchronizing available real-time data. By combining the largest real estate disclosure data-bank of Property ID, with IST Cognitive Technology, the new Property ID MAX understands unprecedented amounts of data while intelligently optimizing the user experience.

