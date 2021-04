Veripath Farmland Fund Announces New Partners for it’s Soil Management Program

Veripath Farmland Funds is pleased to announce it has partnered with A&L Canada Laboratories and Deveron.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Veripath Farmland Funds is pleased to announce it has partnered with A&L Canada Laboratories and Deveron to assist in it’s soil management program. Veripath’s soil management program is designed to assist in protecting the Fund’s assets and at the same time provide valuable insight to farmers in helping increase productivity while enhancing the value of the land.“We’re excited to work with A&L Canada Laboratories and Deveron as part of our UNPRI and ESG farmland sustainability program.” stated management at Veripath Farmland Partners.Veripath Farmland Partners operates on the conviction that growing worldwide demand for agricultural products in the form of “food, feed, and fuel” makes farmland an interesting long-term investment. Canadian farmland covers an area exceeding 160 million acres, with an estimated total capitalization of roughly $500 billion.Farmland also offers interesting inflation and even stagflation hedging features that can complement traditional stock/bond portfolio construction tools. Compared with physical gold holdings, when properly managed, farmland’s inflation hedging qualities come with a positive rather than negative cost of carry in the form of generating cash rents.Veripath Farmland LP, is structured to own farmland in Saskatchewan and Manitoba only; and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP, is structured to own farmland across the rest of the country. By using a split vehicles approach, Veripath is able to simplify and streamline management as it navigates the various provincial regulatory regimes.The funds are also configured in an open-ended, evergreen structure, rather than the traditional fixed-term approach. The result is that Veripath allows shorter- and longer-duration holdings to exist side-by-side, thus enabling investors to choose the holding period that best fits their portfolio requirements.For further details please visit: www.veripathfarmland.com For further details about A&L Canada Laboratories please visit: www.alcanada.com For further details about Deveron please visit www.deveronuas.com Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience and manage over 70,000 acres of Canadian row crop farmland. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-til farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best in class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third-party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.