Shapes by Salma Launches Trending New Tie-Dye Activewear Collection

The collection aims to meet consumer demand for tie-dye sportswear prints while supporting women’s confidence.

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shapes by Salma is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new and trending tie-dye activewear collection.Shapes by Salma is a popular athleticwear brand dedicated to developing innovative, creative, and impactful gym clothing which promotes first-class style and comfort. The company’s agenda is to encourage women in fitness to pursue their goals with fierce confidence and perseverance to get fit and take pride in their stunning shapes. The company is renowned for its women’s high compression leggings, women’s leggings, sports bras, yoga sets, women's warm up jackets, zip-up sweat jackets, yoga wraps, and cotton cover up wear – all in its signature squat-proof cloth.Recently, Shapes by Salma has launched its most exciting line to date – its tie-dye sportswear collection . These mood-boosting tie-dye workout clothes will motivate women to up their game and reach their goals, featuring a fashion-forward swirling print and responsive fabric that moves freely and comfortably.“Whether you’re doing barre or boot camp, you’ve got this, girl,” says founder of the company, Salma Yapparova-Douab. “We've taken every step to ensure classic colours help to level up your confidence with a trendy pattern for max style points. Our exciting collection mixes chic design with flexible fabric, making you look as good as you feel. This latest tie-dye activewear collection is the ultimate option for strong, sassy girls who love looking great while they pursue their fitness goals.”Shapes by Salma’s impeccably designed tie-dye sportswear boasts a variety of pieces to meet the demands of any fitness-loving fashionista, including:• Empowered Ebony Sports Bra and Leggings• Fierce Fuchsia Sports Bra and Leggings• Tenacious Teal Sports Bra and Leggings• Dynamic Dove Sports Bra and Leggings• Courageous Cobalt Sports Bra and LeggingsFor more information about Shapes by Salma’s tie-dye workout clothes, please visit www.shapesbysalma.com About Shapes by SalmaEstablished in 2020, Shapes by Salma was created with one goal: to be the go-to online fitness apparel shop for athletic enthusiasts and comfy-clothes aficionados. The brand is designed to be both stylish, comfortable, and incredibly functional for all fitness-related needs. As health connoisseurs, the team at Shapes by Salma knows that an active lifestyle applies to both inside and outside of the gym and, as such, markets versatile products that work for any activity and body shape.Contact InformationSalma Yapparova-Douab1-571-212-8835contact@shapesbysalma.com