WallStreetBets Selects BSCstarter to Host Exclusive Public Token Sale

/EIN News/ -- British Virgin Islands, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BSCstarter (https://www.bscstarter.finance), the first community-focused fundraising platform, today announced the launch of $WSB token through an exclusive partnership with WallStreetBets DApp (https://wsbdapp.com), a decentralized application of the popular subreddit /r/wallstreetbets. The WallstreetBets DApp is a creation of WallStreetBets (https://twitter.com/wallstreetbets), an establishment behind the global movement against the current financial system, financial institutions, and Wall Street. Inspired by their aligning visions of a financial democracy, BSCstarter and WallStreetBets DApp will launch the official $WSB token through an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on BSCstarter’s launchpad.

In the past few decades, there have been countless financial institutions and elites that have benefited from market manipulation and service fees that leave average investors feeling exploited and excluded within their own financial systems. As an antithesis of centralized finance, WallStreetBets and BSCstarter are bringing major changes to finance as they lead the industry with products and services that reflect their core values by giving the power over to the community members.

BSCstarter is the first and the only truly decentralized fundraising platform that allows the community to vote prior to approving a project seeking to raise funds through their platform. Projects simply apply to be considered by the community members. The number of votes from the community decides whether a project is eligible, or not, to raise funds through an IDO on BSCstarter. From vote to launch, every step of the process is an automated feature of the platform that relies on the action of each community member.

“We are very excited to support the initiatives of WallStreetBets and $WSB because of our shared values,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at BSCstarter. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from our financial products and services while becoming better investors through learning how to do their own research and having a voice in the community.”

The WSB DApp, a decentralized application powered by WallStreetBets, is at the heart of the $WSB ecosystem that will reallocate the special privileges of closed-door institutions to the individuals in the community. The WSB DApp provides financial instruments on the blockchain that resemble index funds, which can provide portfolio diversification at low costs with strong long-term returns.

The public IDO launched by the exclusive partnership between BSCstarter and WallStreetBets will go live on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10 AM EST.

For information about how to participate in the BSCstarter and WallStreetBets IDO, please view BSCstarter's Medium post "Guide: How to get involved in the upcoming Wall Street Bets IDO" and join the official WallStreetBets Telegram Group (https://t.me/wallstreetbets).





About BSCstarter

BSCstarter (https://www.bscstarter.finance) is the first community-driven launchpad for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. BSCstarter’s solution allows the community to determine which projects to list using collective due diligence and DYOR skills. BSCstarter provides a decentralized fundraising platform as it was intended to be: community-driven, open and free with equal opportunity for all, ultimately empowering investors to filter through the messy landscape where rug pulls overshadow the potential of BSC’s growing ecosystem.

About WallStreetBets DApp

WSB DApp (https://wsbdapp.com) is a decentralized application created by the global phenomenon r/WallStreetBets original co-founder and one of its moderators to solve the problems associated with fees and market manipulation that have solely benefited centralized financial institutions for the past 100 years.





