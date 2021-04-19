Sunstock Inc. Announces FY 2020 Revenue Growth of 40%

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces its revenues for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, and issues an update on its sales and marketing strategy.



Financial Results

Revenues for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $10.1 million, an increase of approximately 40% over the year prior. The Company attributes this increase primarily to discounts to large purchasers of coins and to increasing investor confidence in coins as safe haven amid Covid-19 and political uncertainty.

Sunstock also grew its inventory of gold and silver assets to more than $1 million.

Growth Strategy

Sunstock pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy based on the acquisition and sale of mining assets, as well as rights to purchase mining production, primarily through retail channels. Management’s broader goal is to provide to shareholders an opportunity to capture value in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations.

Sunstock currently operates Mom’s Silver Shop, a leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, Calif., where it sells its inventory to investors and customers. The Company is exploring options for a second location on the East Coast and intends to purchase up to 100,000 ounces of silver as initial inventory for its new retail shop.

“Our vision is to achieve vertical integration within the precious metal industry,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “We plan to do this by expanding our retail presence, growing our inventory, and acquiring mineral rights and assets to complement our precious metal business. We believe the growth and debt-free status achieved in 2020 demonstrates our commitment to this vision and to shareholder value.”

About Sunstock Inc.:

Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

