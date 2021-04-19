Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,886 in the last 365 days.

Religious Liberty Law Firm, Delaware Town Settle Lawsuit Over City Christmas Display

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Christmas Display will include crèche

/EIN News/ -- REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing the local Knights of Columbus council, First Liberty Institute, Jones Day, and Morton, Valihura & Zerbato, LLC, have settled a lawsuit against the City of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after the City agreed to display a large free-standing crèche, or Nativity scene, as part of its holiday display at the city bandstand for the next two Christmas seasons. The City also agreed not to unreasonably withhold approval of attended holiday displays by the Knights.

“This is cause for celebration,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “A free-standing crèche is once again part of the community’s holiday display. The Knights of Columbus is pleased to have helped bring about such an outstanding result.”

For decades, a free-standing crèche has been part of the Christmas holiday tradition in Rehoboth Beach. The primary location for Christmas displays is the area around the city bandstand and adjacent boardwalk, and traditional displays include a crèche, a Christmas tree, holiday lights and light displays, and a large Santa’s House. But, in 2018, city officials prohibited the Knights from including a crèche as part of the display. In 2019, city officials said the crèche was not allowed on city property because it is religious. After attempting to work with the City, the Knights filed a lawsuit against the City in June 2020 claiming religious discrimination.

In December 2020, during the lawsuit, the City erected its own free-standing crèche at the city bandstand as part of the community’s holiday display. It also adopted an Unattended Display Policy prohibiting private unattended displays on city property but permitting the City to erect unattended displays.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Religious Liberty Law Firm, Delaware Town Settle Lawsuit Over City Christmas Display

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.