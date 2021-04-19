Global Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of $2,766.5 Million at a CAGR of 13.0% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Absolute Report [Pages- 247] by Research Dive

Global antinuclear antibody testing market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. Reagents & assay kits, ELISA, rheumatoid arthritis, and hospital segments are the most promising segments. North America is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has recently added a report to its online repository, titled “Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market, by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems And Software & Services), Technique (ELISA, Immunofluorescence Assay And Multiplex Assay), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjogren’s Syndrome, Scleroderma And Others), End Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories And Others), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2027”

The global antinuclear antibody testing market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,766.5 million at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America regional market garnered $392.3 million in 2019 and is further predicted to continue growth at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The growing cases of autoimmune diseases across the region are likely to boost the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The pandemic is predicted to have a significant positive impact on the global antinuclear antibody testing market. As a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, most industrial sites are shut down and many companies have adopted work from home option but the health care institutions have taken multiple steps and are working actively for the development of various vaccines and treating people.

Highlights of the Report

The report has divided the market into different segments based on product, technique, application, end-use, and regional outlook.

Reagents & assay kits sub-segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the estimated timeframe. The demand of these kits for various R&D processes for better understanding of various type of diseases is predicted to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market.

ELISA sub-segment accounted for $430.5 million in 2019 and is further estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% by the end of 2027. ELISA is a rapid test that displays results at a faster rate in comparison to other testing techniques. This is the main reason behind the growth of this market.

Rheumatoid arthritis sub-segment is foreseen to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% during the projected period. The main attributor of this growth is the geriatric population suffering from rheumatoid arthritis across the globe.

Hospital sub-segment is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period. Rise in patient satisfaction, outpatient services and increased home care facilities provided by the hospital is predicted to fuel the growth of the segment.

Dynamics of the Market

Rising cases of autoimmune disease has increased the demand for ANA tests among the end users of the industry. This is predicted to be the reason behind the growth of the global antinuclear autoimmune test market during the estimated period.

Strict regulations on the approval and adoption of antinuclear antibody medical devices due to increasing concerns over the steadiness of testing devices is predicted to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Higher investment in developing such test kits is going to create many opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The leading players of the global Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market include,

Erba Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Trinity Biotech Plc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Antibodies Incorporated EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG Immuno Concepts NA Ltd. Inova Diagnostics, Inc. ZEUS Scientific, Inc.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

