Tattle Blazes into the Cannabis Space with Alpine IQ Integration

Denver-Based Native Roots is the First Cannabis Dispensary to Take Advantage of the Integration Across its 20 Locations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, and Alpine IQ, a leader in digital transformation for cannabis retailers, today announced an integration that enables mutually partnered cannabis dispensaries to elevate the on- and off-premises guest experience. Native Roots, with 20 cannabis dispensaries, is the first to take advantage of the partnership.



The integration combines Tattle’s ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels, with Alpine IQ’s robust suite of tools to protect, segment, promote and sync the consumer experience in-store and online. The result is an unmatched guest experience, with actionable insights provided to a cannabis dispensaries’ leadership team, driving guest satisfaction and in turn, sales.

"Partnering with Tattle and Alpine IQ has been tremendous. For Native Roots, we have been able to streamline the guest experience, and gather significant feedback that has allowed us to be actionable towards not only our in-store service but also understand our guest's expectations and requests for our stores off-premise, as well,” said Alex Bitz, Native Root’s Senior Director of IT. “Combined, Tattle's dashboard and Alpine IQ’s suite of technology make it incredibly easy to obtain and capture the information we need, understand the metrics we are tracking, and interact with our guests."

“The cannabis dispensary industry is extremely unique in its ability to generate high customer check averages in ways that other retail verticals envy. Oftentimes, customers spend roughly $100 per dispensary visit,” said Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Unlike traditional surveys, Tattle provides actionable data at the location-level to drive high-impact improvement in operational areas where guests crave overperformance. For dispensary businesses, elevating the guest experience to avoid customer incidents, or recovering dissatisfied customers through our incident management system, can result in much more meaningful revenue recovery in the hundreds of thousands relative to other retail businesses.”

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

The core benefits of the integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement,

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement,

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls.

Automatic marketing outreach for customers with specific customer experience scores

View improvement opportunities your managers can understand/ implement directly within Alpine IQ reports

“With more and more dispensaries gearing up to handle the high volume of customers during the month of April because of 420, it’s imperative that businesses focus on transforming negative customer experiences into loyalty opportunities. If a Cannabis consumer has a bad experience, our partnership with Tattle will give dispensary owners a chance to mend that relationship with a delightful survey experience, while giving dispensary teams a chance to uncover key opportunities at a glance to create better customer experiences,” said Nicholas Paschal, Chief Executive Officer, at Alpine IQ.

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners' locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal Cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help businesses of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect investments and scale growth.

