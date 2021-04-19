NBA Star and Television Personality John Salley Joins One World Pharma's Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), (“OWP” or the “Company”), a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that NBA star, television personality and businessman John Salley has joined the Company’s growing Board of Advisors.

As the #11 selection in the 1986 NBA Draft, Mr. Salley played 15 years in the NBA and was the first player to win four championships with three different teams. During the 1980s, Salley was a member of the iconic Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” squad alongside NBA All-Time great and One World Pharma CEO Isiah Thomas. Salley would later win championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He has continued his success in film and television and is considered a highly influential voice in sports and popular culture. Mr. Salley is also an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, launching his own brand Deuces22 and taking an ownership stake in the cannabis testing company Greenspace Labs. He also is an advisory member of Budtrader.

Mr. Salley joins a growing Board of Advisors that is chaired by Minyon Moore, who is widely considered one of the nation’s top strategic thinkers with extensive experience in political and corporate affairs as well as public policy. Ms. Moore was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Washington by Washington Magazine, and has been inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) Hall of Fame.

“John was not just my teammate on one of the most successful championship teams in NBA history, he is a creative executive with an incredible history of winning in sports, entertainment, and more,” said Isiah Thomas, CEO, of One World Pharma. “I fully expect John to contribute immediately, to provide both advice and introductions, and to be an integral part of our effort to be an international supplier of the finest cannabis ingredients in the marketplace.”

“It is my distinct pleasure to once again join my teammate and dear friend Isiah in the pursuit of excellence in an industry where I am deeply passionate,” stated John Salley. “I’ve watched with interest since Isiah first came on board with One World Pharma and noted with admiration how he has steered the Company to the broader opportunities within the cannabis industry and done so with a model grounded in socially conscious business practices.”

