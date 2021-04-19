ANGEL FIRE RESORT OPENS FOR THE SUMMER SEASON ON MAY 14 WITH A FULL OFFERING OF ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES

New Mexico Mountain Resort to Offer Best Mountain Biking in the Southwest, Family-Friendly Summit Ziplines, Golf, Lake Activities, and Expanded Outdoor Farmers and Artisan Market

/EIN News/ -- Angel Fire, New Mexico, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort, located in the Southern Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, has announced the summer season lineup of activities that will start May 14. For those looking for outdoor adventure in a scenic mountain town, Angel Fire Resort has carved out a family-friendly packed summer schedule.

"We realize that many people have gone through so much over this past year. We're excited to provide families a natural-socially distanced mountain destination with plenty of outside recreation this summer," explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort. "It's time for New Mexico to make a Covid-safe tourism comeback. We plan to be at the center of these efforts, along with other great New Mexico tourism destinations."

Here are just a few Angel Fire Resort's top activities available this summer.

ZIPLINING

Opening May 14 (weather permitting) is one of the highest-altitude, adrenaline-inducing outdoor adventures in the state. Angel Fire Resort's Zipline Adventure Tour takes small groups of thrill-seekers through multiple stages at the second-highest elevation zipline tour in the United States.

BIKING – 131 DAYS OF RIDING

Awarded #1 Bike Park in the Southwest by MTBParks.com, Angel Fire Bike Park (www.angelfirebikepark.com), the largest Bike Park in the Rockies, opens more than 60 miles of trails on May 14. Angel Fire maintains over 100 miles of downhill and cross-country green belt trails for all ability levels that also ties into the National Forest trail network, including the highly praised South Boundary Trail. The bike park will offer the longest season in its history, with 131 days of riding.

Travel Tip: For those new to the sport, check out the newly redesigned Combi Trail. This brand new 1.5 miles of swoopy green trail is ideal for anyone who's never mountain biked or is looking to hone basic skills before taking on more advanced riding.

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES

For those wanting to take in a deep breath of mountain air, the scenic chairlift allows guests beautiful Moreno Valley views as the Chile Express climbs to the mountain summit at 10,677 feet. At the top, guests can enjoy disc golf, hiking, or a picnic. Guests can ride the chairlift back down or opt to hike down the front of the ski mountain.

ART AND FARMERS MARKET

This popular Sunday morning mix of art, wares, and food is back after being closed last summer. Starting Sunday, June 6, take a stroll through Frontier Park for this high-altitude farmer's market that will offer the best in fresh, locally-grown produce and products such as honey, soaps, and baked goods. Sunday mornings will be the ideal time to sip on a hot vanilla latte, listen to live music, and check out paintings, pottery, and jewelry from local New Mexican artisans at the expanded art and farmers market.

HIGH ALTITUDE GOLF

At 8,600' elevation, Angel Fire Resort's high-altitude, 18-hole golf course is regarded as one of the most stunning in the west. The course is tucked beneath the imposing Sangre de Cristo Mountains and offers sweeping views of Wheeler Peak and plenty of wildlife. The driving range and golf course open on May 14. Travel Tip: book your child a clinic or lesson with one of the country's Top Master Kid Coaches, Evan Sales, who has worked at the Angel Fire golf course for the last decade.

LUXURY CAMPING

According to AAA, 2021 could be the year of the family road trip. One place to check out this summer is Angel Fire's Luxury RV Resort. The 35-acre, modern RV Resort located at the base of the Carson National Forest is ranked a Top 25 RV Resort of the Southwest. With 102 RV sites to choose from, travelers can park their rig and then select from a plethora of activities throughout the area, including hiking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, golf, mountain biking, and ATVing. Travel Tip: the RV Resort is already taking reservations for this summer, so book sooner than later. For more information: https://angelfirervresort.com

STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING

Angel Fire Resort's Monte Verde Lake has recently been restocked with Rainbow Trout to prepare for fishing this summer. Additionally, boats, stand-up paddleboards, and pedalboats are all available for rent. Fishing equipment, bait, and daily fishing licenses are also available.

For information on this and all other events and summer activities please contact Angel Fire Resort at 855-923-7387 or visit www.angelfireresort.com.

