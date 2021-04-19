Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,842 in the last 365 days.

Axele Free Webinar: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era

Predictive Hiring Reduces Driver Turnover, Lessens Injury Rate, and Improves Retention

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will be hosting a free webinar, "Predictive Hiring: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era," on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Dylan Tinney of JOBehaviors is the featured speaker.

“With the ongoing truck driver shortage, high turnover rates, and revolving door-style employment with many carriers, the time to change recruitment techniques is now,” says Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele, LLC. “This free webinar will help businesses learn to hire better and improve driver retention.”

Many carriers are turning to a new and better method of hiring and recruiting called predictive hiring. In this webinar, attendees will see how predictive hiring can help to:

  • Increase driver logging of miles by more than 25%
  • Decrease injury rate by one-third
  • Provide 67% fewer missed days and restricted duty
  • Reduce turnover up to 42%
  • Stop wasting time and money on the wrong hiring practices

Dylan Tinney is passionate about helping companies and jobseekers achieve long term success through predictive hiring technology. A graduate of The King's College in New York City, Dylan worked for Fox Business, the Charles Koch Institute, the New York Times and the BBC all while consulting for the family business, JOBehaviors before jumping in full time in 2019. 

To register for the free webinar on Wednesday, April 21 at 2:00 PM EDT, visit https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T-RrlBQHQ1e7AuJn5vLQfg.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
Becky@MediaFirst.Net


Primary Logo

You just read:

Axele Free Webinar: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.