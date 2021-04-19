Axele Free Webinar: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era

Predictive Hiring Reduces Driver Turnover, Lessens Injury Rate, and Improves Retention

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will be hosting a free webinar, "Predictive Hiring: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era," on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Dylan Tinney of JOBehaviors is the featured speaker.



“With the ongoing truck driver shortage, high turnover rates, and revolving door-style employment with many carriers, the time to change recruitment techniques is now,” says Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele, LLC. “This free webinar will help businesses learn to hire better and improve driver retention.”

Many carriers are turning to a new and better method of hiring and recruiting called predictive hiring. In this webinar, attendees will see how predictive hiring can help to:

Increase driver logging of miles by more than 25%

Decrease injury rate by one-third

Provide 67% fewer missed days and restricted duty

Reduce turnover up to 42%

Stop wasting time and money on the wrong hiring practices

Dylan Tinney is passionate about helping companies and jobseekers achieve long term success through predictive hiring technology. A graduate of The King's College in New York City, Dylan worked for Fox Business, the Charles Koch Institute, the New York Times and the BBC all while consulting for the family business, JOBehaviors before jumping in full time in 2019.

To register for the free webinar on Wednesday, April 21 at 2:00 PM EDT, visit https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T-RrlBQHQ1e7AuJn5vLQfg .

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net