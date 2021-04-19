Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches Late Spring Fling Offer for Destin Vacation Rentals for Families Seeking Safe Travel and Savings

Families will save an additional 10% on a Destin Spring Break stay of three nights or more during select weeks

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Fla., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida offer a fun, safe option for family vacations. Whether recently vaccinated or planning a pod vacation with a small group, Americans are beginning to plan “safe” vacations. AAA reported that approximately 80% of vacation trips will be planned to places “known for outdoor recreation and socially distanced fun.” State and national parks, beaches, and gardens remain a popular choice for 2021 family vacations. In addition, vacation rentals have emerged as a popular lodging option and Destin vacation rentals provide a safe, sanitized home away from home at the beach. For families with a flexible travel schedule, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has introduced a “Late Spring Fling” promotion* offering 10% savings off published rates for stays of three nights or more from April 17 - May 15, 2021.

Whether looking to entertain kids in elementary school or teens in high school or relax with a few friends and family members, the Emerald Coast’s beaches provide an enjoyable vacation option. From serene natural attractions to adrenaline-producing watersports, South Walton and Destin, Florida feature fun things to do both on and off the beach. Miles of pristine white sand beaches create an outdoor playground. From sandcastle building lessons with Beach Sand Sculptures on land to surfing or stand-up paddleboarding on the water, there are beach and water activities that are ideal for socially distanced fun. Groups can also enjoy a day on the water with Destin boat rentals. New activities including snorkeling and scuba diving South Walton's artificial reefs and electric bike rentals increase opportunities for personal adventure.

In addition to area activities, there is also an abundance of family-friendly events and live music planned at outdoor venues for spring travelers. During the month of May, live outdoor concerts are held at the Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin and at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. In addition, the 7th Annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival will be held May 15-16, 2021 at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village to help eradicate this invasive species from the Gulf of Mexico. The event is free and features family-friendly activities, art, diving, and marine conservation booths, live music, fillet demonstrations, lionfish tastings, and the world's largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.

Families staying at a participating Newman-Dailey vacation rental will "Be Rewarded" with complimentary seasonal beach service, including two chairs and an umbrella, as well as discounts and special offers. In addition, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include a virtual gift card good for a complimentary adult pass per day to enjoy a dolphin cruise, parasailing, a snorkeling adventure, Big Kahuna’s Waterpark, and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton and Destin rental homes. Families with flexible travel schedules or are homeschooling will want to take advantage of the “Late Spring Fling” promotion by using promo code: SPRING21 when booking online. Some restrictions apply. To learn more, visit www.DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales, and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 35 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

