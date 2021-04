Vishay Intertechnology BiSy 2-Line ESD Protection Diode Features Space-Saving DFN1110-3A Package With Wettable Flanks

Device Provides Ultra Low Capacitance Down to 0.37 pF Typical for Interface Protection in Commercial and Automotive Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today released a new bidirectional symmetrical (BiSy) 2-line ESD protection diode in the compact DFN1110-3A package with wettable flanks. Saving space over solutions in SOT packages, the Vishay Semiconductors VBUS05M2-HT5 offers ultra low capacitance and leakage current for the protection of high speed data lines against transient voltage signals.



Offering low load capacitance of 0.37 pF typical, the device released today is optimized for interface protection including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and HDMI in commercial applications. For automotive applications, the VBUS05M2-HT5 is also available in an AEC-Q101 qualified version. The protection diode features a low maximum leakage current of < 0.1 μA at the working voltage of ± 5.5 V, a breakdown voltage of 8.5 V typical at 1 mA, and a maximum clamping voltage of 18 V at 3.4 A.

The VBUS05M2-HT5 provides transient protection for data lines as per IEC 61000-4-2 at ± 20 kV (air and contact discharge). The device offers a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the protection diode supports automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems.

Device Specification Table:

Ordering part number Package Type VRWM Capacitance VBUS05M2-HT5-G3-08 DFN1110-3A Commercial ± 5.5 V 0.45 pF VBUS05M2-HT5HG3-08 DFN1110-3A AEC-Q101 ± 5.5 V 0.45 pF

Samples and production quantities of the VBUS05M2-HT5 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.



