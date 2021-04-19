Jim Hohnberger Top Five Tips For A Successful Summer Backpacking Day Trip
Author, speaker, and outdoors enthusiast Jim Hohnberger of Empowered Living Ministries is sharing his top tips for a successful day on the trails.OLATHE, COLORADO, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking about heading out for a backpacking trip? Preparation is key.
Know Your Limits — Jim Hohnberger Recommends Starting Small
While it can be tempting to hit the biggest mountain in your area, it's a better idea to start small and work your way up to major backpacking challenges. Research trail difficulties online, talk with other outdoor enthusiasts about which trails make the most sense for a beginner and be sure to track your progress as you increase your skill and start taking on more difficult trails.
Check The Weather — And Be Flexible
It can be hard to find a perfect day away from work to go hiking, but it's important to be flexible with your planning. Weather plays a huge role in ensuring that your backpacking trip is enjoyable and safe. Be sure to check the weather a few days out from your planned trip, and again on the morning of your trip. If your plan to go backpacking gets foiled, simply reschedule for another day. It's better safe than sorry, and it's better to go through the annoyance of rescheduling than to spend a day on a hiking trail in the cold rain, snow, or dangerous storms.
Check-In With A Friend
It's important that you let someone know where you'll be and when you're going to return. Jim Hohnberger recommends letting a trusted friend or family member know when you're leaving for your hike, when you hit your turnaround point (if you have cell service) and when you're expected to be home. If you get lost or stuck on the trail, your friend or family member will be able to alert the appropriate authorities to head and bring you home.
Protect Your Skin
A beautiful day will tempt you to shed layers — but it's important that you protect your skin, according to Jim Hohnberger. Sunscreen is an obvious start, but you'll also want to keep yourself safe from mosquitoes and ticks with high-quality bug spray. Also, be sure to check your skin after your trip to ensure that you aren't bringing ticks or other critters home with you.
Plan For The Unexpected
Will you make it back from your destination as expected? Probably. Should you still plan for the worst? Absolutely. Jim Hohnberger recommends stowing a day's worth of food and water in your backpack in the unlikely event that you end up stuck on the trail. Keep your food light — energy bars are a good choice — and don't forget to replenish your supply before the next time to set out for a hike.
