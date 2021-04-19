Renowned Physician Dr. Nader Kasim Joins Dexwet’s Board of Directors
Announcement reinforces the global company’s commitment to improving human health with sustainable air filtration technologyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexwet Air Filters (Dexwet), an air filter manufacturing and technology company making Pure Air Filters for use in homes, commercial properties, and custom business applications, is proud to announce that Dr. Nader Kasim has joined the company’s board of directors. Dr. Kasim will play an important advisory role on the board as the company prepares a major launch into North America with air filters centered on improving human health after many years of success focused on commercial machine health.
“The pandemic has brought renewed emphasis on air quality and the technology behind Dexwet Pure Air Filters can play a substantial role in improving human health by removing dust and airborne pathogens from a room,” said Dr. Kasim. “I’m excited that Dexwet recognized that my medical expertise could benefit the company as it shifts from a machine health centered company into one that focuses on human health.”
Dexwet’s wet filters are a year-round solution for all seasons, a sustainable technology, require no energy, and are silent. The technology allows air to pass through staggered rods with minimal resistance. The rods are coated in an oil solution that permanently captures airborne particles, allowing clean air to flow through.
“Our goal is to deliver superior indoor air quality, preventing airborne virus transmissions worldwide,” said Gregory Scott Newsome, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of Dexwet Air Filters. “We are thrilled to add Dr. Kasim’s expertise to Dexwet’s Board as our air filtration technology continues to gain notice among the international medical community.”
Dr. Nader Kasim is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who has over 24 years of experience in the health care profession. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Yale University and his medical degree from The University of Pennsylvania. He has been the medical director at the Ambulatory Surgical Center of New Jersey for over 15 years as well as president of the Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center. He has been a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and an active member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America for over 20 years. Outside of the practice of medicine, Dr. Kasim has been involved in various startup companies since 2013 and has branched into the international wine and wellness industry. He is a major investor and member of the advisory board of several prominent companies.
Dexwet has more than 60 patents worldwide and is widely sold for consumer use in Europe. In December 2020, Dexwet filed a Regulation D offering to a select group of accredited investors to raise funds to establish a U.S. factory and locally manufacture Pure Air Filters for home and commercial use. Funds generated will also be used to create brand awareness to license the patented wet-filter technology into existing air filtration products available in the U.S. market as well as continue to expand throughout Europe and globally.
About Dexwet Holdings Corporation
Headquartered in the U.S., Dexwet Holdings Corp. is an air filter manufacturing and technology company with more than 60 patents, the first of which was filed in 2000 to effectively mitigate fine dust particles. The company has grown to develop and commercialize its patented wet air filter technology which has now been selling in Europe for homes, commercial properties, and custom business applications for more than 15 years. Dexwet was built on a mission to have a positive impact on health by providing clean air for humans and machines. In 2021 the company will launch its products into North America as well. More info at www.dexwetholdings.com.
