The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Alaris Infusion Pumps serviced by Tenacore

Models: Model 8100

Serial Numbers: Please See Link Below.

Distribution Dates: July 10, 2020 to February 18, 2021

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 474

Date Initiated by Firm: February 25, 2021

Device Use

The Alaris Pump is used to deliver fluids such as medications, nutrients, solutions, blood, and other therapies into a person’s body in controlled amounts. Bezel posts by Tenacore are used to service and repair infusion pump modules.

Reason for Recall

Tenacore is recalling the Alaris Pump because the bezel repair posts may crack or separate leading to inaccurate delivery of fluids to patients. The separation of one or more bezel repair posts may result in:

free flow of fluids to patient

over delivery or under delivery of fluids delivered to a patient

interruption of fluids delivered to a patient

device leaking

device component burning or smoking

power supply failure or malfunction

If this device issue occurs, this could cause serious patient harm.

There have been two complaints reported about this device issue. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the affected Alaris Pump serviced by Tenacore with a Bezel Assembly

Patients who require care using the affected Alaris Pump serviced by Tenacore with a Bezel Assembly

What to Do

On February 25, 2021, Tenacore sent a Field Safety Corrective Action letter to all affected customers. The letter requested that customers take the following actions:

Review the serialized list of potentially impacted pumps.

Immediately quarantine the potentially affected devices.

Inspect the potentially affected devices to determine if the impacted bezel repair part is installed.

Contact Tenacore to schedule bezel repair replacement. The impacted bezel repair part must be replaced before the pump can be returned to service.

Complete and return the customer response form.

The letter also requested device dealers and distributors:

Share the Field Safety Corrective Action letter with customers who may have received the potentially impacted pumps.

Contact Information

Customers who have questions about this recall or would like to schedule replacement of impacted parts should contact Tenacore’s Quality Assurance at 714-371-9919 or by emailing Quality@Tenacore.com.

