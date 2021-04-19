Crypto Asset Rating Inc thrilled to extend the crowdfunding limit to $250,000 due to the high demand
Crypto Asset Rating Inc, announced its crowdfunding campaign limit has extended to $250,000 at Fundopolis due to high demand & closing date is 31st May 2021NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc, a US-based Fintech Company, has just announced that its crowdfunding campaign limit has been extended to $250,000 at Fundopolis due to high demand from investors, and the closing date is 31st May 2021
"I am excited and overjoyed to see the response from all the supporters and pleased to extend the limit of our campaign to $250,000," said Pramod Attarde, CEO and Founder of Crypto Asset Rating. " With our ingenious products, people can be part of our journey to transform global capital markets and help us to make a significant and actual difference in the crypto industry."
The Company will use the funds for expanding the Tokenization Asset Platform, Crypto Asset Rating Platform, and Fintech Training platform. Also, the funds will be used for marketing, legal fees, filing patents, operations, payroll, and office expenses.
Those interested in backing and supporting Crypto Asset Rating Inc can visit – Invest Now
The terms for the Investment are
Key attributes for Investment-
Minimum Investment : $100.00
Maximum Investment : $50,000
Offering Type : Convertible Note
Maturity Date : 2 years
Discount Rate : 20%
Annual Interest : 7%
The crypto industry has revolutionized and created huge opportunities for investors through financial inclusion and participation of the masses. A whole new world is being born out of the reinvention of the economic systems built on unprecedented technological advances. And the Company is already in play to reap the benefits for its investors.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc has been setting the perfect example of reinvention of the financial systems. Crypto Asset Rating has developed state-of-the-art products like Crypto Assets Rating Platform (CARP) and Tokenization asset platform (TAP) to revamp the financial market.
About Crypto Asset Rating:-
Crypto Asset Rating Inc is a FinTech company driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the crypto industry.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc, an Independent Structured Rating Agency, believes in solving key challenges of the FinTech Industry. Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The Company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology.
Crypto Asset rating product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry -
Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of Equities, Bonds, Shares, and commercial/residential real estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform.
Crypto Business World - The Company’s quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.
Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.
