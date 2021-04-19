Join TDCI for the “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” Virtual Event and Learn How New and Not New Investment Strategies Can Help You Plan for Retirement

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & insurance (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” virtual event set to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.

One of the most important saving and investing goals is a financially secure retirement. It’s a big goal. Fortunately, there are a variety of new and not new investing options and strategies out there that can help. “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” will feature qualified experts who will discuss many of the new investment options, the tried-and-true investment strategies and how both can be part of a retirement savings plan.

The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time. After the live event, “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” will be available on the TDCI’s website and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” is the second in a series of 12 When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events.

“This important event is another great opportunity for Tennessee investors of all ages to share strategies with experts about new and not new investment options and how both can be an important part of a retirement saving plan,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling.

The “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” virtual event will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET and will feature the following:

Host: Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television

Moderator: Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting

Two Topic Segments: Stripe—Smart New Investment Strategies to Try Solid—Standard Steps Toward A Secure Retirement



“Partnering and aligning the great investor education work being done by state governments and the IPT with public television station and libraries is creating a powerful, sustainable resource for the public on this critical topic,” said Rich Homberg, President and CEO of Detroit Public Television. “Like public television, libraries are an important and trusted community resource. PBS Books has been partnering with libraries for over five years around important topics and few topics are more important than investing for a secure retirement. Bridging this work with the states is an incredible partnership in creating an evergreen land-scape of information and resources.”

Michelle Olympiadis, Acting Executive Director of the Investor Protection Trust, said: “Retirement is our single biggest saving goal. It is also one of our most important. The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers program is designed to give every person the tools, resources and information they need to prepare for retirement. We want viewers of all ages to learn about the new investment options and remember the not new strategies so they can build a nest egg that will give them the retirement they want.”

The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The series provides the quality, objective investor and financial information needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. Upcoming Boomer to Zoomer virtual event topics include: Military Finances, Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg and Financial Freedom.

For more information visit, WI65.org.

###

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight. https://www.tn.gov/commerce.html | https://www.facebook.com/Tennessee- CommerceAndInsurance | https://twitter.com/TNCommerceInsur

The Investor Protection Trust (IPT) is a nonprofit organization devoted to investor education. More than half of all Americans are now invested in the securities markets, making investor education and protection vitally important. Since 1993 the Investor Protection Trust has worked with the states and at the national level to provide the independent, objective investor education needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions. www.investorprotection.org | facebook.com/InvestorProtectionTrust | twitter.com/IPT_Info

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating PBS programming. Born out of the desire to develop original content that would appeal to vast audience of diverse readers, PBS Books hosts regular social and digital engagement events, as well as live coverage of important literary events across the country. In 2018, PBS Books launched a Library Engagement Program to build and enhance working relationships among libraries, local PBS stations, cultural institutions, and readers. Today, the Library Network has more than 1,800 partners. www.pbsbooks.org | www.facebook.com/PBSBooks1 | twitter.com/pbsbooks