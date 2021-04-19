NY Teachers For Choice Partners with Health Freedom Defense Fund
Creating a fund to fight medical mandates to maintain employment in New YorkSANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Teachers for Choice (NYTC) and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) have just announced a joint effort to raise funds for litigation to protect New York educators from forced medical mandates to keep their jobs. One of the main focuses of the partnership is opposition to mandatory COVID vaccination for educators and students in New York. NYTC has a petition against forced COVID vaccination of educators with over 21,000 signatures.
“I am extremely excited to be working with HFDF. They are a trail-blazing legal powerhouse fighting for our civil liberties!” said Michael Kane, founding member of NYTC. “Each time we go to court we have had to utilize online crowd-funding mechanisms to make it happen. Now we are planning ahead with HFDF.”
NYTC has sued the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) twice. The first case, KANE vs NYC DOE was successful at winning a court-ordered stipulation assuring in-school COVID testing specimens would be destroyed once a positive or negative COVID result was received. The second case, BUENO vs. NYC DOE is fighting for two NYC DOE employees who were placed on unpaid leave for refusing to sign the in-school COVID testing consent form. There is a hearing scheduled for that case in New York Supreme Court on May 19th.
HFDF seeks to ameliorate health injustice through education and advocacy. HFDF aids Americans whose health rights have been infringed and supports legal challenges to unjust laws that undermine our health and freedoms.
With HFDF’s assistance, employees are suing Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for requiring the COVID vaccine for employees to return to in-person work. On April 15th, 2021, plaintiffs’ attorneys filed a preliminary injunction asking the judge to prohibit the forced vaccination of LAUSD employees. “Mandating the experimental COVID-19 vaccines under threat of termination violates federal law and basic human rights,” said HFDF founder Leslie Manookian.
Since implementation of the Nuremberg Code in 1947, free nations have recognized that forced medical experimentation or treatment is both inhumane and unethical. In the decades since, several international treaties and federal regulations have affirmed that ethical medicine requires free and voluntary informed consent.
HFDF is delighted to partner with NYTC in defense of our health, our freedoms, and our bodily autonomy. “No one should be forced to choose between providing for their families and submitting to a medical treatment they do not want,” said Leslie Manookian, HFDF founder.
This new fundraising effort is novel in that it calls upon New York educators to stop paying the political contribution to their teacher unions called COPE. The COPE fund is used by teacher unions in New York for the purpose of lobbying politicians to influence legislation and school funding. The unions have been unresponsive to NYTC attempts to start a dialogue around the issues of coercive medical mandates, forcing the NYTC union caucus to retain legendary Harvard-trained civil rights attorney Michael Sussman when bringing NYC Schools to court on multiple occasions.
Now NYTC is telling teachers to redirect their COPE funds to HFDF.
“This will send a strong message to our unions that we will not stand by and allow them to turn us into guinea pigs to keep our jobs,” said Michael Kane.
This new effort opens the door to the possibility of educators leaving their unions entirely, and stopping the payment of all union dues.
“It is certainly a possibility in the near future, though I hope it does not happen” said Kane, in regards to completely leaving teacher unions in New York. “I have teachers and educators reaching out to me constantly asking for guidance on how to stop paying all of their union dues. They are fed up with the lack of protection, and especially with the unexplainable lack of response from the unions they fund when it comes to forced vaccination.”
Learn more about NY Teachers for Choice at www.nyteachersforchoice.org, and Health Freedom Defense Fund at www.healthfreedomdefense.org
