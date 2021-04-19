SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories Announces the Launch of Two New Sizes of Clinical DDS Oral Rinse
10 oz and 32 oz Sizes of the Rinse Are Now Available For Purchase
We are excited to announce the two new sizes of Clinical DDS mouthwash. Dollar General, Target and Walgreens are valued partners, integral to the launch of the two new sizes.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Oral Care Company SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories announces the addition of two new products to their quickly expanding oral health care assortment. SmartMouth is the ONLY mouthwash that is scientifically proven to prevent bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day. The new products contain the same scientifically proven and dentist recommended Clinical DDS formula. SmartMouth Clinical DDS is the ONLY mouthwash that stops bad breath AND provides prescription strength gingivitis and bleeding gums protection without a prescription.
— James Scheetz, CEO of SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories
SmartMouth Clinical DDS Activated Oral Rinse combines zinc ion technology with maximum anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits to help prevent bleeding gums. This patented solution promotes optimal oral health, providing a healthy state of mouth. SmartMouth Clinical DDS provides 24 hours of fresh breath when used twice daily. Rinse once in the morning for fresh breath all day, and once before bed and never wake up with morning breath.
The company received an abundance of requests from their customers who asked for the same great product but in new sizes. Some wanted larger and some wanted smaller, so they satisfied everyone by launching both. SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories prides itself on using their customer feedback to create new oral care products to add to their line.
"We are excited to announce the two new sizes of Clinical DDS mouthwash," says James Scheetz, CEO of SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories. “Dollar General, Target and Walgreens are valued partners, integral to the launch of the two new sizes. We have no doubt that both sizes will be well received by each of the retailer’s customers."
The new 10oz SmartMouth Clinical DDS can now be purchased in Dollar General stores across the nation. The 32oz size of the product is now available in Target and Walgreens stores nationwide. SmartMouth 16oz Clinical DDS along with the Original and Dry Mouth rinses can be purchased at over 60,000 retail locations across the nation or online at shop.smartmouth.com.
Connect with us online:
Instagram: @smartmouthwash
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartmouth/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smartmouth
About SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories
SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories manufactures and markets SmartMouth branded mouthwash, toothpaste and mints through national retailers and online. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, SmartMouth has been working to eliminate and prevent bad breath since 1993.
To learn more about SmartMouth Activated Oral Rinses, please visit:
https://www.smartmouth.com
To purchase products online, please visit
https://shop.smarmouth.com
For all marketing and media opportunities, please contact Elyse Segall, elyse@prrevolution.com or 516-901-9095.
Elyse Segall
SmartMouth
+1 516-901-9095
elyse@prrevolution.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How SmartMouth Works