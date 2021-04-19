Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,836 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

The country recorded 366 positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,664 tested. This brought the total number of confirmed cases to 151,653 from 1,603,332 cumulative tests conducted so far. Kenya’s positivity rate is at 10.0%.

From the cases, 354 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 215 are males and 151 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 86 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 177, Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 23, Kilifi 20, Nakuru 19, Kitui 19, Mombasa 12, Machakos 11, Busia 9, Murang’a 8, Kajiado 8, Kericho 6, Homa Bay 6, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Kisii 2, Meru 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Embu 1 and Kakamega 1.

18 deaths were also reported with one having occurred in 24 hours, 2 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 15 are late deaths conducted from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,481.

280 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, 207 from Home Based & Isolation Care & 73 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 101,642. Cumulative discharges from Home Based Care & Isolation are 73,805 while 27,837 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,620 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country & 5,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.  254 patients are in the ICU, 56 of whom are on ventilatory support & 155 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 204 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.