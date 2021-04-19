Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,837 in the last 365 days.

Lincoln police locate missing inmate

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-50)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

April 16, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on April 15, 2021 was located today by officers with the Lincoln Police Department. Officers responded to a call from a citizen and found Dawnisha Leroy #392245 just after 2:00 p.m. She was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Leroy disappeared yesterday after going downtown to seek employment through a job service.

Leroy’s sentence started November 6, 2019. She was sentenced six to eight years for two counts of robbery in Douglas County. Leroy’s tentative release date is November 11, 2022. She has a parole eligibility date of November 12, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Lincoln police locate missing inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.