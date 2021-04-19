Kreidler extends emergency order requiring special enrollment period

April 6, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended his emergency order directing state-regulated health insurers that sell plans outside of the Exchange, Washington Healthplanfinder, to open a special enrollment through May 15 for people who are uninsured.

Anyone who doesn’t have health insurance can buy a plan directly from an insurer or through the Exchange. Open enrollment through Washington Healthplanfinder continues through August 15. The Exchange is the only place you can get financial help, if you qualify.

“Over 600,000 people in Washington state don’t have health insurance,” said Kreidler. “The more people who are insured, the better. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on our state and expanding access to health insurance is an important step.”

Anyone who buys insurance by the 15th of the month will have coverage starting the next month. People who already have a health plan are not able to change plans during the special enrollment period.

See which health plans are available where you live.