Immigrant Relief Fund grant applications start next week (scroll down for Spanish version)

The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund was created during the coronavirus pandemic to support people who are ineligible for unemployment benefits or federal stimulus money.

Funding was included in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and approved by the Washington Legislature in the early action bill.

Applications for this one-time grant of $1,000 per person will begin on April 21 and run up until May 21, 2021. They will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, and the funds will be distributed in June.

To be eligible, individuals must demonstrate that they:

Are a Washington state resident.

Are at least 18 years of age.

Have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Are ineligible for the federal stimulus payment or for unemployment insurance benefits due to their immigration status.

Have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

If you or someone you know meets these criteria, to apply please go to www.immigrantreliefwa.org or call the hotline 844-724-373 available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Information in Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Swahili and Garifuna available here.

###

El Fondo de Asistencia por COVID-19 para Inmigrantes de Washington fue creado durante la pandemia de coronavirus para apoyar a las personas que no son elegibles para recibir beneficios del seguro por desempleo o dinero del estímulo federal.

Los fondos se incluyeron en la Ley Federal de Ayuda, Alivio y Seguridad Económica del Coronavirus (CARES por sus siglas en inglés) y fueron aprobados por la Legislatura de Washington en el proyecto de ley de acción temprana.

Las solicitudes para esta ayuda única de $ 1,000 por persona comenzarán el 21 de abril y se extenderán hasta el 21 de mayo de 2021. Se aceptarán por orden de llegada y los fondos se distribuirán en junio.

Para ser elegibles, las personas deben demostrar que:

Son residentes del estado de Washington.

Tienen al menos 18 años de edad.

Se han visto afectados significativamente por la pandemia del coronavirus.

No son elegibles para el pago de estímulo federal o para beneficios del seguro por desempleo debido a su estado migratorio.

Tienen ingresos iguales o inferiores al 250% del nivel federal de pobreza.

Si usted o alguien que conoce cumple con estos requisitos, para solicitar la ayuda visite www.immigrantreliefwa.org o llame a la línea directa 844-724-373 disponible todos los días de 6 a.m. a 9 p.m.

Información en español, coreano, vietnamita, chino, suajili y garífuna disponible aquí.