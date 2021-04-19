Bragg Gaming Provides Information on Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming platform technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) today provides further information on its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), in response to public health and safety advisories regarding COVID-19.



Shareholder Meeting Information

The Company intends to hold the Meeting on April 28, 2021 at 10:00am ET. In light of the impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and subject to restrictions related to group gatherings at the time of the Meeting, the Company will conduct the Meeting both via live audio webcast and in person. In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company encourages shareholders to vote by proxy and to attend the meeting via live audio webcast, rather than attending the Meeting in-person. Shareholders attending via webcast will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the Meeting.

Webcast details for the Meeting are as follows:

Website: www.webex.com (click on "Join a Meeting" at the top right-hand side) Access Code: 187 863 5453 Password: pT2HarUS@34 (78242787 from phones and video systems) Dial-In: 1-833-311-4101 (U.S. Toll) Access Code: 187 863 5453

Proxies can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by phone as further described in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2021, by no later than 10:00 am ET on April 26, 2021.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Meeting if deemed appropriate.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

For investor enquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

dgentry@bragg.games

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498

