SAFFRON TECH ANNOUNCES TWO MICHELIN-STAR CHEF KIKO MOYA AS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

/EIN News/ -- Chef Kiko Moya brings his expertise as a legendary chef that has been fascinated by the “red gold” that grows from the driest lands that are virtually barren. Understanding the nature of saffron through the eyes of a culinary expert will further advance Saffron Tech’s protocols for vertical farming the spice.

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critically-acclaimed chef Kiko Moya has been named the first global brand ambassador for Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO). As part of Saffron Tech’s new integrated marketing initiative, Chef Moya will test the saffron produced through vertical farming methods and provide expert feedback on the quality and flavor of the product. Chef Moya will promote Saffron Tech across all social media channels and introduce vertically farmed saffron to other notable chefs across the globe.

“Kiko Moya is one of Spain’s most decorated Michelin-star chefs,” says David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp. “We want to be sure that the saffron grown using our vertical farming technology and protocols meet the highest standards. We welcome Chef Moya’s expertise and advisement as we continue to advance in our mission to create a reliable source of saffron that equals the product grown through traditional agricultural methods.”

Kiko Moya co-owns L’escaleta, a +40 year old family-run restaurant located in a quaint town in the southeast region of Spain. The legendary restaurant is frequented by locals and travelers alike to appreciate the cuisine that “experiments with local ingredients and ancient techniques,” according to Chef Moya.

“Saffron has a complex flavor and unmistakable aroma that can elevate a variety of dishes,” says Chef Kiko Moya. “The versatility of saffron allows us to use it in a large number of elaborations, from hot dishes, rice dishes, fish, white meats and of course, desserts. This is the reason why I decided to contribute my knowledge of the multiple qualities of this flower.”

Saffron, known as the red gold of Spain, is mostly produced using the traditional labor-intensive farming practices in the Castilla-La Mancha region. The spice is an essential ingredient in Spanish cuisine, especially in traditional paella dishes the country is known for. Spain is the second-largest exporter of Saffron.

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agritech company that focuses on the research, development and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo’s technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture id done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions. Saffron Tech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seedo Corp.

