Car Rental Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 144.21 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7%

Car Rental Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Enterprise Holdings Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), Hertz Global Holdings (Florida, U.S.), Avis Budget Group (New Jersey, U.S.), Europcar Mobility Group (Paris, France), Lotte rental co.ltd (Gyeonggi Province, South Korea), TOYOTA Rent a Car (Aichi, Japan), Europcar International (Paris, France), Sixt SE (Pullach, Germany), Localiza Rent a Car SA (State of Minas Gerais, Brazil), CAR Inc (Beijing, China), Renault Eurodrive (Boulogne-Billancourt, France), Alamo Rent A Car LLC (Missouri, U.S.).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Car Rental Market size is projected to reach USD 144.21 Billion value by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7%. The Car Rental Industry was valued at USD 85.79 billion in 2019. The global car rental market size is estimated to grow significantly owing to the increasing smartphone penetration in developing countries

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/car-rental-market-105117





Increasing Population of Smartphone Users to Drive Growth

With the emergence of latest technologies, such as improved GPS tracking and high-speed internet, most players in the car rental market are offering smartphone-based applications to their customers. This strategy helps them effectively acquire new customers and retain old ones. The increasing usage of smartphones worldwide, coupled with their high penetration in developing countries owing to reducing prices is anticipated to drive the global car rental market growth.

For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association and KPMG, India will register around 820 million smartphone users by 2022. In addition, the increasing demand for car rentals from corporate travelers is projected to further strengthen the growth. However, increasing fuel prices and low penetration of alternative vehicles (such as EVs) may hinder the growth.

Economy Cars Segment to Dominate the Global Market

Based on vehicle type, the economy cars segment dominated the global market with 37.18% share in 2019. The high competition among key players, which results in features, such as low price, high fuel efficiency, and better practicality, is the key factor driving the segment growth. Based on the application, the airport transport segment is set to grow exponentially, at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2027. The increasing number of airports in developing countries across the world is expected to drive the segment growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/car-rental-market-105117





Increasing Tourism in U.S. to Surge Demand in North America

North America is set to dominate the global car rental market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for such cars for purposes, such as tourism and business trips in the U.S. is estimated to drive growth in the region. For instance, according to Statista, by 2021, the car rental segment in the U.S. will reach USD 18,223 million.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase promising growth during the forecast timeline. Increasing disposable income in developing countries will increase the demand in the region. In addition, the emergence of new players offering car lease through smartphone-based apps is anticipated to drive growth in the region.







Quick Buy - Car Rental Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105117





Focus on Expansion Strategies to Aid Key Players Increase Product Portfolios

Key players operating in the market are focusing on expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. This will help them eliminate competition, as well as expand their product portfolios. For instance, in September 2020, Localiza Rent a Car SA acquired Unidas, a Brazilian car rental company and a close rival of the latter for USD 2.18 billion. Under this acquisition, the company will acquire 76.9% stake in Unidas.







Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/car-rental-market-105117





Global Car Rental Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Luxury Cars,

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUVs

MUVs

By Application Type:

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

By Rental Duration Type:

Short-Term

Long-Term

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/car-rental-market-105117





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Used Vehicle Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Vehicle Age (0 to 05 Years, 06 Years to 10 Years, 10 Years and above), By Vendor Type (Organized, Unorganized), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), By Market Type (Offline, Online), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Vehicle Access Control Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Biometric System, Non-Biometric System), By Technology (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Autonomous Trucks Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Level of Autonomy (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4), By Sensor Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Camera, LiDAR), By Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, Others), By Truck Type (Light Duty Truck, Medium Duty Truck, Heavy Duty Truck), By ADAS Features (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Park Assist, Highway Pilot, Traffic Jam Assist) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Range (short-range, medium-range, long-range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Bike ( E-Bike ) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Propulsion Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle), By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickle Metal Hydride, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.