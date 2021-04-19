Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Updates with Letter to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- DEAR SHAREHOLDERS:

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy during these times. We wanted to provide you an update about Verde Bio Holdings:

Verde Bio Holdings is executing on its business strategy by acquiring revenue producing undervalued properties. “Guided by our strong management and deal flow network we have built a solid pipeline of deals and are accumulating a portfolio of revenue producing properties,” Scott Cox, CEO, states. “There are amazing acquisition opportunities available at present.

“Our Reg A+ Tier 2 Offering was initially qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on 01/19/2021. Our original goal, as detailed in our first filing, was to raise $14,500,000, which is what we believed to be an amount to get us to a self-sustainable critical mass. We have since reduced the total cap raise to $10,000,000, as we are experiencing better results with the higher oil and gas prices and our ability to acquire assets at less expensive prices. We will raise this amount under our current pricing structure or through an amended higher offering price and will then close the Reg A offering once the $10 million is raised. With our acquisitions to date and the other properties we have identified, we believe that we can reach at least $200,000 per month in revenue and approximately $25-$30 million in asset value.

“To date, we have entered into ten different transactions. Highlights of these acquisitions are below and all acquisitions to date are detailed in news releases at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VBHI/news

Laramie County, Wyoming acquisition announced on 4/15. Operated by EOG, with eight wells currently producing and approximately $8,000 in expected monthly revenue to the Company.

Haynesville and Marcellus Shale acquisition announced on 4/8/2021. Operated by Vine Energy and Southwestern Energy with a combined 18 wells producing. Approximately $8,000 combined expected monthly revenue to the Company.

DJ Basin acquisition announced on 3/29/2021. Operated by Providence and Great Western, with seven wells producing and approximately $3,000 in expected monthly revenue to the Company.

Haynesville Shale and Delaware Basin acquisition announced on 3/24/2021. Operated by Indigo and EOG with a combined 12 wells and approximately $3,000 in expected monthly revenue to the Company.

“The Company is continuing to source and acquire high-quality revenue producing assets that fit our strategy.

“With the success of the Reg A raise and the acquisition campaign, Verde has also begun to improve and clean up the Balance Sheet and to date we have eliminated more than $350,000 in convertible debt. It is our goal that we will be debt free before our 4/30 year end. We have also increased our assets and monthly revenue significantly.

“To increase shareholder and investor visibility, we are currently in the process of updating and upgrading our corporate website and corporate presentation to better represent our new business. We expect these to be available to the public within a few weeks.”

Also, as we announced on April 13, Verde acquired an asset management software platform and will utilize this system to manage the assets acquired for our portfolios and the revenue produced. This system will allow the Company to communicate much more clearly and efficiently with current and prospective shareholders.

Further, the Company is working toward an OTCQB uplisting in the next two Quarters.

Scott Cox, CEO of Verde, states: "Over the past several months Verde has built a foundation to take advantage of the outstanding acquisition opportunities we have scouted and developed. Our work to date has identified multiple assets in our target areas and we are now moving towards increasing shareholder value by adding assets and cashflow. We look forward to updating you on our newest developments as they happen and value all of our shareholders.”

Sincerely,

Scott Cox, CEO

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.





About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

