Mesa Air Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Monday, May 10. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on May 10th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 112 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31st, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 440 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
Susan.Donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com


